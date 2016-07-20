From city breaks and family trips to romantic weekends and coastal resorts, here's our guide to the best hotels in Britain.

The Nare, Roseland Peninsula, Cornwall (above)

Overlooking the sea between Falmouth and St Austell, this family-owned hotel has undergone a transformation since its acquisition by Bettye Gray. It’s now owned and run by her grandson, Toby Ashworth, who continues the tradition of unstuffy elegance with superb service—patrons keep going back

(01872 501111; www.narehotel.co.uk)

The Ritz, London W1

Overlooking Green Park in the heart of London, The Ritz, founded 110 years ago, maintains its position as the last word in stylish luxury

(www.theritzlondon.com; 020–7493 8181)

The Goring, London SW1

The Duchess of Cambridge spent the night before her wedding in London’s last remaining family-owned luxury hotel

(www.thegoring.com; 020–7396 9000)

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead, West Sussex

The house dates back to the late 16th century and has one of the most extraordinary gardens of any hotel in the country. Its gardener, Tom Coward, is a regular contributor to COUNTRY LIFE

(01342 810567; www.gravetyemanor.co.uk)

Cowley Manor, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

A 30-bedroom contemporary country-house hotel and spa in the Cotswolds set in 55 acres of parkland, woods and meadows, Cowley Manor prides itself on having ‘very few rules’

(www.cowleymanor.com; 01242 870900)

Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Great Milton, Oxfordshire

Awarded two Michelin stars when it opened in 1984, it’s held them ever since. The gastronomic experience remains in the hands of celebrated chef Raymond Blanc

(01844 278881; www.belmond.com/le-manoir-aux- quat-saisons-oxfordshire)

Lime Wood Hotel, Lyndhurst, Hampshire

Supremely luxurious, this Regency country house was beautifully restored by Ben Pentreath, with additional buildings by Charles Morris. It’s the only five-star hotel in the New Forest National Park (www.limewoodhotel.co.uk; 023–8028 7177)

Hotel Endsleigh, Milton Abbot, Devon

This boutique 18-bedroom hotel was originally built as a fishing lodge by the Duke of Bedford. Buried deep in the Devon countryside, it’s surrounded by woodland, with follies and grottos created by Humphry Repton

(01822 870000; www.hotelendsleigh.com)

Hotel Tresanton, St Mawes, Cornwall

A cluster of stone houses with incomparable views over St Mawes and the sea across to St Anthony’s lighthouse, the hotel has been restored with the magic touch of owner Olga Polizzi

(01326 270055; http://tresanton.com)