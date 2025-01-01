Find out how to get in touch.
Address: 121 – 141 Westbourne Terrace, Paddington, London W2 6JR
For subscribers in need of customer services, please contact Country Life on telephone number: 0330 333 1120 or email help@magazinesdirect.com
To submit a letter to the editor for publication, email countrylife.letters@futurenet.com
SUBSCRIPTIONS
For any SUBSCRIPTIONS enquiries, please contact our subscriptions customer services team on +44 (0)330 333 1120 or email help@magazinesdirect.com.
EDITORIAL
For contributors sending news or ideas, please scroll to the bottom of the page for the full list of editorial contacts for the various sections of the magazine.
To contact the COUNTRY LIFE print editorial team, or for marketing or PR queries, please call 0330 390 6102.
To submit ideas for FEATURES for the magazine, email the team via paula.lester@futurenet.com, victoria.marston@futurenet.com or agnes.stamp@futurenet.com
To contact the COUNTRY LIFE website editorial team please email toby.keel@futurenet.com
Please send your EVENTS LISTINGS for Country Life to Victoria Marston at victoria.marston@futurenet.com
For ART AND ANTIQUES for Country Life contact Carla Passino at carla.passinobargioni@futurenet.com
For TRAVEL content, contact Rosie Paterson at rosie.paterson@futurenet.com
For BOOK REVIEWS, contact Kate Green at kate.green@futurenet.com
BACK ISSUES
We no longer sell back issues of the magazine going back three years, but if you’ve missed an issue of Country Life from the last month or so you can order single issues via Magazines Direct.
ADVERTISING
For ADVERTISING across print and online, please contact Kate Barnfield at kate.barnfield@futurenet.com or call 07817 629935.
To find specific advertising contacts, see our Advertise with Country Life page.
COUNTRY LIFE PICTURE LIBRARY / SYNDICATION
To order reproductions or license images from the COUNTRY LIFE PHOTOGRAPHIC LIBRARY, please see our Country Life Picture Library digital hub or contact Cindie Johnston at cindie.johnston@futurenet.com.
COUNTRY LIFE EDITORIAL STAFF
Find out more about Country Life’s editorial team here
email addresses: firstname.lastname@futurenet.com
Editor: Mark Hedges
Editorial Assistant and Editor’s PA: Amie Elizabeth White 0330 390 6102
Travel & Lifestyle Editor: Rosie Paterson 0330 390 6591
Deputy Editor: Kate Green 0330 390 4171
Digital Editor: Toby Keel
Architectural Editor: John Goodall 0330 390 4137
Gardens Editor: Tiffany Daneff
Executive / Interiors Editor: Giles Kime 0330 390 6047
Managing / Features Editor: Paula Lester 0330 390 6426
Deputy Features Editor: Victoria Marston 0330 390 6446
Assistant Features Editor: Agnes Stamp
Art & Antiques Editor: Carla Passino
News & Property Editor: Annunciata Elwes
Luxury Editor: Hetty Lintell 07984 178307
Group Art Director: Dean Usher
Art Editor: Emma Earnshaw
Deputy Art Editor: Heather Clark
Designer: Ben Harris
Picture Editor: Lucy Ford 0330 390 4072
Deputy Picture Editor: Emily Anderson
Sub-Editor: Octavia Pollock 0330 390 6605
Sub-Editor: James Fisher 0330 390 4058