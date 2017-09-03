Royal Babies: 1950-1959

Take a look at the royal babies who made it into the pages of Country Life.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne who celebrated her third birthday last week

Country Life, August 23, 1953

H.M. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother with Prince Charles and Princess Anne. A happy and informal photograph taken on the terrace at Royal Lodge, Windsor

Country Life, May 6, 1954



Her Majesty the Queen with Their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Country Life, January 6, 1955

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne who celebrated her sixth birthday last week

Country Life, August 23, 1956

The Royal Family and their horses. Her Majesty the Queen, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne starting for a ride in the Park at Windsor. By gracious permission of Her Majesty the photograph was specially taken for the twenty-first birthday number of RIDING

Country Life, May 23, 1957



H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. Princess Anne. A new portrait, taken in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, of H.M. The Queen with Princess Anne, who last week celebrated her seventh birthday

Country Life, August 22, 1957

RETURN TO THE ROYAL BABIES HOMEPAGE