Royal Babies: 1950-1959

Agnes Stamp

Take a look at the royal babies who made it into the pages of Country Life.

royal babiesHer Royal Highness Princess Anne who celebrated her third birthday last week
Country Life, August 23, 1953

royal babiesH.M. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother with Prince Charles and Princess Anne. A happy and informal photograph taken on the terrace at Royal Lodge, Windsor
Country Life, May 6, 1954

royal babiesHer Majesty the Queen with Their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and Princess Anne
Country Life, January 6, 1955

royal babiesHer Royal Highness Princess Anne who celebrated her sixth birthday last week
Country Life, August 23, 1956

royal babiesThe Royal Family and their horses. Her Majesty the Queen, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne starting for a ride in the Park at Windsor. By gracious permission of Her Majesty the photograph was specially taken for the twenty-first birthday number of RIDING
Country Life, May 23, 1957

royal babiesH.M. The Queen and H.R.H. Princess Anne. A new portrait, taken in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, of H.M. The Queen with Princess Anne, who last week celebrated her seventh birthday
Country Life, August 22, 1957

RETURN TO THE ROYAL BABIES HOMEPAGE

 All frontispieces are available for purchase from the
Country Life Picture Library