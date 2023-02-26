20 superb homes from £225,000 to £19 million, as seen in Country Life

This week's round up includes thatched cottages, commuter dream homes and a magnificent mansion on Jersey.

A stone porch with Doric columns frames the entrance to this impressive, mid-19th century, semi-detached property in a sought-after location.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A former village bakery converted into a fine home with a garden studio, in a highly sought-after position in a picturesque village.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful three-bedroom stone cottage full of character including exposed beams and wood-burning stove, set in approx. 0.35 acres with wild nature garden.

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful period cottage providing spacious accommodation, set in half an acre with views across the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Whitehouse is a five-bedroom Art Deco property with stunning costal views which retains many of the original features including stain glass front door and ornate fireplaces.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Southfield is a beautifully updated and distinguished Georgian house, in a thriving East Yorkshire village two miles from the coast.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Northwick House is a beautiful 19th century house built in Cotswold stone with interiors by the designer Helen Bainbridge, and fantastic, uninterrupted views both front and back.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully renovated five-bedroom village house with an annexe and attractive waterside garden, in a thriving village.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome 15th century farmhouse, extended and completely refurbished, set in grounds with stunning views across rolling countryside and woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding estate with a 15,000sq ft home at its heart, set in almost seven acres of land and ancient woodland in the parish of St Martin.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Bewley Farmhouse is a charming circa 1950s extended detached family home with rural views to the rear, set in a plot approaching half an acre.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious, recently extended and fully refurbished property with countryside views and off-road parking for several vehicles.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique and rare Grade II listed mill house sitting astride the River Stour, set in wonderful riverside gardens and overlooking the peaceful mill pond.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A lavish six-bedroom detached family residence occupying a coveted position within a secure gated development.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive mid-terrace country property with workshop and private courtyard, occupying a sought-after village location.

For sale with Bowen via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stone-built character cottage with three bedrooms, a garage and garden, in a lovely Somerset village. Previously a popular holiday let.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning five-bedroom house with fabulous views and open plan living as well as a garden studio/office and two self-contained holiday lets.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Ridlands Farmhouse is a spacious property with plenty of character and period features, including ancient beams and traditional fireplaces.

For sale with Jackson Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and extended 18th century three-bedroom cottage, set in a peaceful hamlet with amazing countryside, woodland and estuary views.

For sale with Dawsons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A tastefully presented detached house with self-contained one-bedroom annexe and attractive two-bedroom detached cottage, with opportunity to let.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.