23 breathtaking homes for sale from under £600k to £12 million, as seen in Country Life

A spectacular coastal estate with private beach, magnificent mansions in the home counties and charming thatched cottages in the West Country are in our bumper round-up this week.

House, garden, cottages and 15 acres are up for sale on this perfectly unspoilt coastal estate on the western edge of Anglesey

No fewer than 11 bedrooms are in the huge main house, but just as enticing for romantics will be the private beaches, cottages and sand dunes also included in the sale.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Grade II-listed former school house, enjoying stunning grounds of 0.4 acres. The catch? It’s now in need of complete refurbishment.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A rare opportunity to purchase an historic Grade II Listed family home on the outskirts of the highly regarded riverside town of Marlow.

Delightfully located in the Chiltern Hills, Lord’s Wood was built in 1899 and has been the present family’s home since 1974. The house retains many of the original features, which include high ceilings, classic cornicing, period fireplaces and elegant windows.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A lovely Georgian house that’s ideal for those needing a base to work from in the countryside: there are two home offices and a workshop, a one-bed annexe and an acre of land.

The main six-bedroom house is also absolutely crammed with charming features — particularly the old Aga situated in the huge brick chimney of the beamed kitchen.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Built in 1492, Dinton Hall is a highly impressive and beautifully-restored Grade II*-listed house of genuine historical interest and architectural importance.

It also comes across as being the ideal place to throw a huge weekend gathering: eight bedrooms, a swimming pool and leisure complex, fine gardens and sweeping grounds complete the picture. Spectacular.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beautifully positioned Georgian country house in a spectacular position with fabulous views and beautiful gardens within The Lake District National Park.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding and unique five-bedroom barn conversion close to the head of the glorious Yealm Valley, standing in nearly 0.75 acres of delightful gardens.

For sale with Marchand Petit via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Lattenbells is a charming Grade II listed thatched cottage steeped in history, located in the heart of a picturesque village.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fascinating Grade I listed country house set in over 30 acres of parkland, with chapel, apartments, gate lodge, stable yard with medieval stable, tithe barn & outbuildings. Biomass heating.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented Elizabethan manor house set in delightful grounds in a peaceful setting with a detached cottage by separate negotiation

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant, late-Georgian rectory set in three acres bordering the River Stour, with uninterrupted countryside views, guest cottage and outbuildings

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An immaculately presented six-bedroom detached family house with far reaching views, double garage and south facing garden with large patio. No onward chain.

For sale with Wood and Pilcher via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Where to start with a property like this? A magical seven-bedroom house with pool, tennis courts and a moat — a moat! — set in 83 acres of land.

On top of all that, it’s just five miles from charming old Colchester, and therefore absolutely commutable: Liverpool St Station is 45 minutes away on the train.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious semi-detached four-bedroom house in need of modernisation, set in 0.38 of an acre in a popular village.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This impressive period cottage has undergone considerable renovation and extension, including a paddock, guest annexe and “English Heritage” double garage.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome Grade II listed Georgian country house with substantial Victorian barn, set in landscaped gardens.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An Edwardian country house together with a two-bedroom cottage, an indoor swimming pool and stable block, set within mature gardens and land of in excess of 8 acres.

For sale with Jackson Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A magnificent Grade II listed eight-bedroom Georgian country house with detached coach house, set in approx. 21 acres.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning 17th century four-bedroom farmhouse and holiday cottage complex, enjoying an idyllic and tranquil setting with just over 13 acres.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A five-bedroom detached property with a mix of period and modern features, benefitting from a swimming pool and driveway parking.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An imposing period home in the attractive village of Great Alne with ancillary accommodation, a swimming pool and 16.95 acres with magnificent views.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming five-bedroom detached barn conversion, tucked away in a secluded location with grounds of 1.86 acres and fishing rights along the Wylye river.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A glorious period three-bedroom village property, beautifully restored with masses of character and a ‘wow factor’ kitchen.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.