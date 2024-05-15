A small country estate in the Lake District that comes with its very own title and was once the home of Arthur Ransome

Lowick Hall is one of the more storied properties in the Lake District National Park. You could be the next chapter in its history.

Sometimes it can be difficult to spin out 400-500 words about a house. There are many defninig characteristics that you can describe, such as the shape of the roof, the number of fireplaces, the exposedness of the various beams. But, it is a truth of life, that some houses are interesting, and some are not.

This is one of the interesting ones. So interesting, in fact, that I will get the dull stuff such as ‘number of bedrooms’, ‘acres’, and ‘who is selling it and for how much’ out of the way nice and early. The name is Lowick Hall. It has five bedrooms. There are 24.34 acres of gardens and grounds. It is for sale with Knight Frank for £1.75 million. There you have it.

Now, cast your mind back to the Norman Conquest of 1066, if you would be so kind. Ivo de Taillebois (what a name, I wish I was called Ivo de Taillebois) sailed across the channel with his mate William and defeated Harold at Hastings. Post conquest, in 1091, he became the first Lord of the Manor of Lowick, a title which is still for sale today (assuming you buy the house and grounds).

The current house, which dates from the late 16th century with Georgian additions, has been the home of many Cumbrian families, most notably of which was the Ransomes, who bought it in 1948. Arthur had just finished writing the 12th book of the ‘Swallows and Amazons’ series and moved into Lowick with his wife Eugenia. It’s easy to see why Ransome would want his own little slice of the Lake District, and it’s easy to see why he and his wife chose this particular slice.

Situated within the Crake Valley of the Lake District National Park, the property is just a few miles from the shores of Coniston Water and is, as you might have figured out by now, steeped in history — so much so in fact that the current owners have published an illustrated history of the home. If I published an illustrated history of my home it would likely just be a lot of pictures of my cat and piles of dirty laundry. I digress.

This house, itself of great architectural merit, is equally as interesting on the inside. The interiors are traditional but incredibly spacious, with five reception rooms, two offices, and a conservatory. One of my favourite rooms is the library, which has one giant wall of books (hence the name) and, on the other wall, pictures of a giant wall of books.

Outside, the aforementioned gardens and grounds are extensive. Within the many acres, you will find a range of outbuildings, such as workshops, garden stores, a garage and a coach house/barn. The gardens are mostly laid to lawn, but also include a Japanese garden, a woodland with a pond and stream running through it, and three paddocks.

Lowick Hall is for sale with Knight Frank for £1.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here