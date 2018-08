Visitors to the Goodwood Revival, September 7–9, may enter the Country Life Best Dressed Com-petition in partnership with Canon, judged by professional stylist Sarah Kate Byrne (www.sarahkatebyrne.com).

Prizes include a day’s styling with Miss Byrne, plus two SELPHY CP1300 compact photo printers from Canon.

The winners will be revealed in Country Life on September 19 – further details will appear on this page shortly.