How to make The Savoy’s sensational pistachio madeleines

An idyllic summer snack, nothing says grace and elegance like a simple fluffy madeleine. Here's how to make the cake which will grace the tea-time plates of The Savoy this summer.

Ingredients

(Makes 30)

For the madeleines

180g Eggs

162g Caster Sugar

250g Plain Flour

250g Butter

2 tsp Baking Powder

75ml Milk

30g Honey

55g Pistachio Paste

For the pistachio praline

100g Roasted pistachio

50g Caster sugar

20g Water

Method

First, to make the pistachio praline, Pre-heat the oven to 170C.

Roast the pistachios on a baking tray in the oven for 5 minutes and then leave to cool.

Heat the water in a pan until it reaches approximately 117C.

Add the roasted pistachios and stir until the nuts caramelise.

Cool down on a non-stick mat, such as a Silpat mat, before blitzing.

Set aside to use later as the garnish.

To make the make the madeleines, first make a brown butter by gently warming butter over a medium heat until it starts to turn nut brown in colour.

Remove from the heat and leave it to set in the fridge.

Whisk the eggs and sugar up on a high speed in a mixer to form a light and airy sabayon.

In a separate bowl, sift in the flour and baking powder together.

Melt the honey, pistachio paste and milk together in a small pan on the hob.

In another mixing bowl, slowly add in stages 1/3 of the dry ingredients to your sabayon followed by 1/3 of the wet ingredients.

Repeat the process until all of the wet and dry ingredients have been incorporated.

Place the mix into container and leave it in the fridge to set overnight.

Grease your Madeleine moulds using a little softened butter.

Pipe approximately 30g of mixture into each Madeleine mould.

Place a baking tray in the oven and preheat to 200 C.

Place the Madeleine tray into the oven and then reduce the temperature to 170C for 6-8min.

To garnish, use the pistachio praline and serve with a cup of tea.