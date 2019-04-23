Win a night at Garsington Opera plus a two-night stay at the magnificent Hartwell House

1. The promoter of this competition is TI Media Ltd (“Promoter”), which has its registered offices located at 161 Marsh Wall, London E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 00053626.

2. This competition is administered and fulfilled by TI MEDIA (“TI Media”), which has its registered offices located at the 3rd Floor 161 Marsh Wall, London, England, E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 00053626.

3. There will be 1 winner of this competition. The winner will win a pair of tickets to Garsington Opera on Thursday 11th July, 2019 plus accommodation for two at Hartwell House on Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th July, including three-course evening meal for ywo on Wednesday 10th July and breakfast on both mornings of the hotel stay.

4. The winner is responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

5. This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

6. This competition is open to residents in the UK aged eighteen (18) or over with, excluding employees and past employees of Promoter and TI Media, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

7. This competition will run on www.countrylife.co.uk

8. To enter this competition, you must provide the correct answer to a question and submit the answer along with your contact details as per the instructions on the competition website.

9. This competition will open on Wednesday 24 April 2019 and the closing date is 12.00 BST on Friday 7th June, 2019.

10. You can only enter this competition online, via the link to the competition website specified above. Entry made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

11. Only one entry per person may be submitted. All entries will become the property of TI MEDIA and will not be returned. TI MEDIA and Promoter accept no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted.

12. Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms.

13. The winner will be drawn at random from all correct entries received by the closing date. The decision of TI MEDIA is final and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.

14. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email on or before 14th June 2019. The prize will be taken on 10th and 11th July 2019.

15. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted before Wednesday 19th June, or if the winners are unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TI MEDIA reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random.

16. Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize.

17. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TI MEDIA accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of the prize being unavailable, TI MEDIA and Promoter reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

18. TI MEDIA and Promoter reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

19. Insofar as is permitted by law, TI MEDIA and Promoter, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TI MEDIA and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

20. If you are a winner of this competition, you agree that TI MEDIA and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by TI MEDIA and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.

21. Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TI MEDIA in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.timeincuk.com/privacy/.

22. In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.

23. These Competition Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.