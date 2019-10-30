Website www.davidharber.co.uk Telephone +44 (0) 1235 859300 Email sales@davidharber.com Address Blewburton Barns Hagbourne Road Aston Upthorpe Oxon OX11 9EE Social Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram Pinterest

David Harber’s award-winning artworks grace some of the most prestigious addresses across the world — from public spaces to luxury developments, hotels to private gardens. While he is best known for his outdoor sculptures, his team’s knack for sensitively tailoring each project to reflect the identity of that space has made his work popular with interior designers too.