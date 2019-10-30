Website https://www.valegardenhouses.co.uk Telephone 01476 564433 Address Belton Park Londonthorpe Road Grantham Lincolnshire NG31 9SJ Social Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram Pinterest

Vale Garden Houses design and make the highest quality, fine traditional timber Conservatories, Orangeries and Rooflights. Vale are specialists in working with period properties, their glass buildings combining modern technology with exquisite detail to create beautiful rooms whatever their use.

Each and every conservatory, orangery or garden room will be designed specifically for you. Vale understand what an important decision this is and know from experience that your new room will become the focal point for you, your family and friends.

Vale’s level of involvement depends entirely on how much you require their services. As part of Vale’s service, they can arrange planning permissions, listed building consents, associated building works and interior design.

If you are considering the advantages of well built, traditional conservatories or orangeries, please visit their website or call 01476 564433 for more information.