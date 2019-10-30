Westbury Garden Rooms

Website www.westburygardenrooms.com Telephone 01245 326500 Address 46-52 Cutlers Road Saltcoates South Woodham Ferrers Essex CM3 5XJ Social Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram Pinterest

Westbury is a designer, builder, planner and manufacturer of bespoke glazed and timber buildings including orangeries, conservatories, garden rooms, kitchen extensions and pool houses. Founded in 1988 by Jonathan Hey, Westbury remains a family run business based in Essex, working across the UK and internationally — but from initial consultation to final coat of paint, every step is undertaken by the company’s own in-house team.