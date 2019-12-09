Website www.andrewkaysculpture.co.uk Telephone (+44) 015242 71575 Mobile (+44) 07740 306412 Email andy@andrewkaysculpture.co.uk Address Andrew Kay Sculpture, Beckside Studio, Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria LA6 2QG Social Facebook Instagram

Based in the north of England, Andrew Kay is an award winning sculptor whose work can be seen throughout the world.

From his studio set in the wild hills of his native county of Cumbria, Andrew creates sculpture that attracts widespread acclaim; his work being commissioned by both public bodies and private collectors. Drawing from the natural world for inspiration, the life size sculptures capture the powerful anatomy and essence of wild beasts using deceptively simple form and structure.

BOXING HARES

A pair of Boxing Hares. 5 foot high with hidden plinth.