Plain English started making kitchens and cupboards in 1992, based in a grand Georgian farmhouse in Suffolk. They’ve gradually expanded and have showrooms in London and New York, but still make all their cupboards and kitchens in Suffolk. Their aesthetic references the values of the past and gently evolves to embrace the modern ways we live now.