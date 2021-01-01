Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers

Website www.sworder.co.uk Email auctions@sworder.co.uk Address GES and Sons Limited, Cambridge Road, Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex CM24 8GE Social







Sworders are one of the UK’s leading regional auction houses, operational in the north Essex area since the late 18th century. Specialising in fine art and antiques from across the ages, they offer a broad calendar of sales and are sure to provide something of interest to suit all collecting habits and interior design styles. They also offer professional advice for those wishing to sell at auction, whether that be a single item, a large collection or a full estate contents sale.

Sworders Locations

Alongside their award-winning saleroom in the village of Stansted Mountfitchet (easily accessible by train from central London in just over 30 minutes) and a valuations office in Hertford, Sworders recently opened a London gallery in Cecil Court, a picturesque Victorian thoroughfare just a moment’s walk from Leicester Square, in which they host auction previews, events and specialist valuation days.

What Sworders do best

If you are looking for fine period furnishings, a piece of iconic modern design or simply something unique be sure to sign up for Sworders’ free online catalogues and email alerts. Particular highlights in the calendar are the Fine Interiors, 20th Century Design and Modern British Art auctions, as well as fortnightly Homes & Interiors sales. Sworders’ belief that well-made quality furnishings never go out of fashion, and that a carefully selected piece of furniture or work of art can add real substance to a traditional design scheme or much needed texture to a minimal interior, is one we like to share.

Following the successes of the sale of The Contents of North Mymms Park in 2018 and The Barbara Holliday Collection of Modern British Art and Principal Contents of Alderley House in 2019, Sworders now holds a reputation as an industry leader in House Contents and Single Owner Collection sales.

The Sworders Ethos

Buying at auction needn’t be a daunting prospect. Sworders’ friendly, approachable team are on hand to provide advice no matter what your experience and to guide you through the process. It can prove to be a fun and cost-effective alternative to conventional retail methods and is infinitely more rewarding when you find that one of a kind piece that you have been searching for. And if you are thinking about selling, their team of expert valuers are available to offer free, confidential valuations and advice across a broad range of specialisms.

Learn more

Looking for inspiration for your latest project? Visit www.sworder.co.uk to browse catalogues, read the latest news and events and bid live in real-time on sales from the comfort of your own home.