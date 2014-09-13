An Abbotsholme education is an education for life. Established in 1889 and set in beautiful, rural surroundings, Abbotsholme is an independent co-educational boarding and day school for ages 2-18. It is a school unlike any other: a wonderful place in which to learn and develop, where each child’s contribution is properly valued and encouraged throughout. Pupils are high achievers and leave Abbotsholme confident, resilient, independent and adaptable.

The ISI inspectors recently commented that Abbotsholme School is ‘…outstanding, emotionally healthy and spiritually colourful.’ We know that all of our children are individuals and consequently they are cared for as such. Pupils follow a behavioural charter and a code of conduct as well as ensuring that any activity or action overwhelming considers the feelings of others.

We provide a stimulating and balanced learning and educational environment in deliberately small classes of around 15 in the senior school where individual academic excellence and achievement are in evidence every day.

The Abbotsholme journey begins in the Pre-Prep and Prep Schools in the heart of the school. With 170 acres of copses, fields, dingles and games pitches, and science, art and languages taught by specialist teachers from the Senior School, our youngest pupils enjoy unique access to all the facilities that the senior pupils use. It is a safe, friendly place for our youngest pupils, learning both in the classroom and outside.

Senior School

Our Senior School develops pupils’ learning with a deliberately wide curriculum including all the usual academic subjects as well as life skills lessons, outdoor education, conservation and farming. At GCSE level, pupils are examined in the core subjects and most take nine, some take eleven, others less. It all depends on the individual. We have a Year 7 Information Evening on Friday 10th October 2014 from 5.30-7.00pm.

At Sixth Form, there is a lot more freedom and independence for our eldest pupils. With their own Sixth Form centre to encourage independent learning in a wide range of subjects at A Level, as well as a log cabin village for our boarders, Abbotsholme creates the best preparation for life. We have a Sixth Form information evening on Friday 14th November 2014, from 5.30-7.30pm.

Each year we have a scholarship morning at which pupils of outstanding academic talent going into Year 7, 9 and 12 in the following year sit exams and have an interview. This year this scholarship morning is on Saturday 15th November 2014. For more information visit our scholarship page on our website.

With 45% of the school community boarding, we have a warm and friendly boarding family with dedicated house parents ensuring boarding pupils have 24 hour care and support. Pupils can flexi board (1-3 nights per week) as well as choose to board weekly or be a full boarder. There are lots of trips and activities organised every weekend for our boarding community including paintballing, kayaking, go karting and a few trips to our local theme park!

Everyone is good at something and at Abbotsholme we give pupils ample opportunity to find out what that is. We have outstanding facilities including an indoor climbing centre, BHS approved equestrian centre, working farm, theatre, music centre, art studio and extensive playing fields. There are opportunities to do den building, camping and kayaking for the Prep School, and Duke of Edinburgh, overseas trips, electric car racing and help with lambing in the Senior School! Abbotsholme really is a vibrant place to learn and develop. One of our pupils said of his time here: ‘Although I have left Abbotsholme, Abbotsholme will never leave me.’

More information and admissions

If Abbotsholme is the school you have been looking for, contact Michele Archer in the Admissions Office for more information, to organise a visit or book onto one of our events mentioned above on 01889 594 265 or email Michele.archer@abbotsholme.co.uk.

We strongly suggest you come along and visit and see for yourself our wonderful school in action. We welcome visitors on our Open Days which are this academic year are taking place on Saturday 20th September, Saturday 14th March, Monday 4th May and Friday 5th June. If you prefer, we can organise a dedicated individual visit on a day to suit you.

You can also find out more information by visiting our website www.abbotsholme.co.uk

Fees

Prep Fees: £3,185 – £7,360 per term

Senior Fees: £5,075 – £9,760 per term

Sixth Form Fees: £6,735 – £9,890