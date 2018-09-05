Farleigh School

Handily placed for the A303, Farleigh, founded originally as a Catholic boys’ prep school (it welcomes all denominations, but the Catholic faith is central), occupies an attractive Georgian house surrounded by 60 acres of parkland in the Test valley (there’s a Sunday-night taxi service from London).

Under the guidance of popular headmaster Father Simon Everson, a former Anglican vicar who converted to Catholicism and first came to Farleigh as chaplain, it’s become a leading prep school, producing confident, kind, well-rounded children. It’s also strong on public speaking and the performing arts.