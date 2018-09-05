Popular Godstowe, established in 1900, was England’s first boarding prep for girls – reputedly an inspiration for Enid Blyton’s ‘Malory Towers’ series – and it still has close ties with nearby Wycombe Abbey. It’s non-selective, but pupils go on to many leading girls’ public schools.

Cricket and carpentry were on the curriculum right from the start and girls still wear cheerful bright-red jumpers and boaters. Recent years have seen a new Food Technology Room (opened by TV presenter and cook Mary Berry), sports hall (opened by Gabby Logan, who’s a current parent) and swimming pool, plus a beautifully designed website.