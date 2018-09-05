Hazlegrove Prep School

The Good Schools’ Guide writes, ‘Try as we might, we could not find anything to fault about this super one-off school’.

Hazlegrove is a leading Independent boarding and day Preparatory School in the South West of England for 350 boys and girls aged 2 1/2 – 13. The winning combination of experienced, committed staff and small class sizes creates a friendly, stimulating and secure environment.

Hazlegrove offers children more than an education; it offers them a childhood. Visitors describing their first impressions of the school always comment on how happy and friendly Hazlegrove children are.

Pre-Prep

Good Foundations are everything. The first few years are so important in developing a positive attitude to school and to learning. The combination of small classes and an experienced staff creates a nurturing, stimulating and secure environment in which pupils lay down firm foundations in literacy and numeracy, on which they can build in future years.

The self-contained, purpose-built pre-prep and nursery provides an ideal setting for both learning and playing. Children are actively encouraged to develop a love of learning and to build positive relationships both with adults and one another. The Pre-Prep makes the most of being part of the wider Prep School and takes advantage of the excellent facilities and specialist staff to offer a wealth of experiences from Nursery to Year 2.

Prep School

The transition from the Pre Prep into the Prep School is an important but very exciting time. Happy children are best placed to learn well and each child is supported in their next steps through the school and the curriculum.

The breadth and balance in the curriculum give pupils an opportunity to get excited about the lessons they have each day. It has a real ‘hands-on’ feel where children participate and are not just spectators. Music, Sports, Drama and Dance, Art Design and Technology to name but a few are all key elements of the curriculum at Hazlegrove.

The development of a creative and innovative curriculum sit alongside outdoor learning and sustainability. Teaching the children how to be creative and to nurture strong personal relationships will remain of crucial importance as they navigate their way through the digital age. That is why those two principles are firmly embedded in all we do here at Hazlegrove.

The children are encouraged to take risks, knowing that there is often no right or wrong answer, but that it is the journey that matters. Children leave Hazlegrove as confident, kind, independent and resilient individuals with a sense of who they are and what they can do, ready for the next stage of their lives.

Boarding

With approximately 100 full time boarders from Years 3-8, the weekends are always busy at school with a fun programme for our boarders. Pastoral care in the boarding houses is underpinned by the philosophy that each and every child should be parented every day.

Regan Schreiber, Head of Boarding writes, ‘We believe in being a parent to the children and finding a connection with each and every child, which can only be done by spending time with them individually.

‘Kindness and love are present in all that we do. We accept the children for who they are and where they are at present. We are able to accomplish this by having dedicated and passionate staff, who believe wholeheartedly in the role that they play in the childrens’ lives.

‘We all believe in promoting childhood and making sure that the children have a magical time whilst at Hazlegrove.’

Extra-curricular

The school has a wonderful range of extra-curricular clubs and activities including Swing Band, Laser Pistol Shooting, Judo, Papercraft, Running, Swimming, Languages, Board Games, Hazlegrove Radio, Gardening, Photography, Cartooning, Riding, all sorts of Music to name a few.

Location

The School is fortunate to have outstanding facilities and is set within 200 acres of parkland in Somerset with direct access to the A303. We are just over two hours from London by road with convenient direct rail routes close by.

More information and visits

For more information regarding the school. Please refer to our website, www.hazlegrove.co.uk. We would be delighted to welcome you to Hazlegrove either at one of our Open Mornings, which take place each term, or an individual visit at a time to suit you.

Please contact the Admissions Office via admissions@hazlegrove.co.uk or on 01963 442606.

We look forward to meeting you.