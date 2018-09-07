Mowden Hall School

Mowden’s aim is to provide a first class education, in which every child is given the opportunity to achieve his or her potential within a broad range of academic, cultural and sporting pursuits.

Above all, we believe that our high ideals, excellent pastoral care and traditional family values help Mowdenians to grow up happily and honourably, with self-respect, confidence and a strong sense of responsibility and consideration for others and the wider community.

Mowden Hall is committed to maintaining our reputation as a caring, happy and creative school wherein each child is valued and encouraged to maximize all opportunities on offer.

We aim to do this by:

Providing a safe, secure environment

Developing a sense of community in which staff and children respect one another and self-discipline and responsibility are important

Creating, through example, an atmosphere where not only excellence is valued, but also commitment and effort

Working to give children a love of learning and an enquiring mind

Constantly evaluating what we do

Helping children to understand that they have a part to play in the community and the wider environment including their impact upon it

Our goal is to prepare children for the next stage in their education, and for a successful and happy life in the wider world

We strive to consider the whole child and make provision for intellectual, physical, emotional, social and moral development.