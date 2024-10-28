Website https://www.prime-purchase.com Address Suite 5, 121 Sloane Street, London, SW1X 9BW Social



Here to help you find your next home

As one of the leading buying agencies in the UK, it’s our job to find you the right property – while making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible. We specialise in sourcing truly exceptional homes, offering expert insight and impartial advice every step of the way. All to give you the best chance of finding somewhere you love.

Our team will dedicate themselves to finding exactly what you are looking for. Collectively, we’re one of the most knowledgeable teams in the market with over 250 years of combined experience. So you can relax and enjoy the journey, knowing you’re in very safe hands.

How we’ll work with you

Prime Purchase is owned by Savills, one of the world’s leading real estate companies – which means we benefit from industry-leading research and expertise, but work as an entirely independent agency. We have separate staff, offices, and systems, yet enjoy all the professional backing you would expect from a FTSE-250 company.

If you do choose to work with us, we will build a trusted relationship so we can support you at every turn. In order to do so, we will endeavour to understand exactly what you want from a property – and build a team around you. From trusted lawyers to talented interior designers, you’ll benefit from the relationships we have built with the best in the business.

Why choose us?

Access to off-market properties – when the best properties come up for sale, they often don’t hit the public market, and that’s where we come in. Through our network and connections, we can offer you full access to both the public and private markets. We’ll make sure you get a first look and position you as the preferred buyer.

Save time on details – avoid a diary full of viewings or phone calls from multiple agents. Our experts carefully assess each option, presenting you with the highest-quality properties. Years of experience in our local markets will ensure we uncover anything that may affect value and the enjoyment of your new home. We dedicate time to the finer details, so you don’t have to.

Rely on transparent, trustworthy advice – you can count on us to give you honest advice at every stage of the process – clear, considered and always with your best interests at heart. Unlike agents motivated by commission, our goal is to find the right home for you, however long it takes – so you should never feel pressured or pushed into making a decision.

Deal with one dedicated specialist – you’ll get the expertise of our whole team via a single point of contact. They will share meticulously researched details, organise any viewings and guide you through each stage. Because our agents are dedicated to buying, rather than selling or managing property, our focus will always be on finding you the right home.

Enjoy every step of the way – there’s less paperwork, pressure and wasted time when you work with us. We protect you from the stress of buying, so you can enjoy the excitement of finding your new home.

Wherever we’re searching, we always have one goal in mind: finding the right home for you.