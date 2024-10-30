Stacks Property Search

Website www.stacks.co.uk Address Little Fosse Farm, Norton, Malmesbury, SN16 0JY Social





Craig Fuller is the Stacks Regional Director and buying agent for the Cotswolds, North Wiltshire, South Gloucestershire, South Oxfordshire, Bath and Cheltenham.

Craig is highly driven, focused and well-known in the area, with an extensive network of contacts and connections in the property sector and beyond. Craig is an effective and successful negotiator who has honed his skills in some of the most aggressive markets worldwide. His clients attest to Craig’s strong negotiating and people skills and his ability to evaluate what sort of offer to put forward. Always working on the buyer’s side, Craig prides himself on advising his clients objectively. “It’s vital to keep a cool head at all times, especially in a competitive market,” says Craig.

Finding a property in a prime market can be daunting at the best of times, and Craig offers support and guidance for those who are time-poor or buying from further afield. “I listen to my clients’ requirements. I aim to offer reassurance whilst achieving a stellar result. I guide my clients from the initial search to completion day, securing the right property that fits the requirements.”

Craig also advises his clients to consider all possible options when investing in new property. When moving from an urban area, it’s tempting to replicate something similar on a larger scale, but Craig encourages clients to consider all options. “There are some superb prime and super prime properties available that have, until recently, been in the same hands for several generations. These stunning homes offer an incoming purchaser the chance to be creative against a solid backdrop of, for example, a period gem within its own parkland.”

With world-class schooling available in the locality, good transport links to London and the Midlands, and the easy proximity to the stunning coastlines of both Cornwall and Pembrokeshire, a move to the Cotswolds is a profoundly attractive option. Craig firmly believes in knowing the lie of the land – not just in terms of geography but also in local contacts and proven track records. “We work with all local professionals, from estate agents to solicitors, and have a good rapport with them. It is these working relationships that turn the cogs and ease the transactions. Reliability and transparency are fundamental in our line of work.”

For more information please visit www.stacks.co.uk or contact the team on 07767 211707.