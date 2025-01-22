Website watlingreclamation.co.uk Email sales@watlingreclamation.co.uk Address Watling Reclamation The Old Pump House Cuttle Mill Business Park Watling Street Nr Towcester Northamptonshire NN12 6LF Social



Based in the South Midlands, Watling Reclamation is a renowned supplier of reclaimed building materials, passionately committed to sustainability within construction, and preserving the architectural heritage of the United Kingdom. Rooted in a profound respect for history and the environment, the company is built on the belief that sustainability and unique garden or building projects aren’t mutually exclusive. Indeed, they are complimentary activities, and reclaimed materials should be the default position for many projects. From small personal projects to small and medium scale housing developments, reclaimed materials can often bring history and aesthetics to fulfil requirements more completely than new products.

History

Founded in 2012 by Neill and Julie Taylor, Watling Reclamation began as a modest operation, selling surplus reclaimed materials from their development of an old Northamptonshire dairy farm into Pury Hill Business Park. Pury Hill is a unique, rural business park comprising over 50 commercial offices, and notable for its wide use of reclaimed building materials. Recognising the intrinsic value of these materials, the company sought to preserve and repurpose them rather than allow them to be discarded or crushed to rubble. Over the years, Watling Reclamation has grown from a small, local initiative into a respected name in the reclamation industry.

Architectural Materials

A large proportion of its extensive inventory focuses on architectural and landscaping materials such as reclaimed bricks, roofing tiles, building stone, and walling items such as pier caps and copings. Indeed, our collection of Staffordshire Blue wall copings is one of the largest in the country and the company strives to maintain its wide variety.

Because building restoration and refurbishment can have restrictions on materials, Watling Reclamation works hard to carry as wide a selection of reclaimed materials as possible, with bricks a particular priority. In some instances, it’s not always possible to find an exact match, so we also carry new, replica bricks, can cut some stone items to suit specific projects, or will try to source items required.

The four acre site caters to both individual homeowners and small to medium-scale developers alike. Watling Reclamation works with and regularly supplies stately homes, estate managers, restoration and development companies.

Gardens & Landscapes

With a wide customer base, from keen enthusiasts to such luminaries as Gold Medal winning, Chelsea Flower Show designer Tom Stuart-Smith, it’s no surprise to see that Watling Reclamation’s garden focus is on distinctive individual pieces. Reclaimed stone troughs, statuary and millstones sit alongside the UK’s largest contemporary terracotta planters and both Corten Steel and zinc focal points. In particular, stone troughs are a consistently robust segment of the business, with regular sourcing trips across the UK and Europe to keep pace with demand. We have our own suppliers of Italian terracotta planters, capable of producing pots large enough for a sizeable tree!

Water is a common theme among the larger garden features stocked at the site. Stone fountains and troughs, hand carved stone apple presses and galvanised water tanks are in constant demand from garden designers, homeowners and even film production companies. Their projects range from individual homes to corporate sites and intriguing film sets!

When it comes to landscaping, a wide selection of reclaimed and new paving is always available, with a particular focus on reclaimed Yorkstone and new Limestone from our own suppliers in Rajasthan, India. Reclaimed Granite cobbles, Staffordshire Blue stable and diamond pavers are staples in this category and constantly being replenished.

Ethics and Values

The company takes its name from Watling Street, an ancient Roman road that runs from Dover to Shrewsbury and on which the reclamation yard is situated. This historical reference underscores Watling Reclamation’s dedication to bridging the past and the present, enabling the survival of traditional building materials while embracing modern sustainability principles.

The company operates under a clear set of ethical principles that prioritise environmental stewardship, historical preservation, and community engagement. Central to Watling Reclamation’s ethos is the commitment to reducing waste and promoting resource efficiency. Salvaging and reusing building materials, reduces the demand for new resources, minimising the environmental impact of relevant construction projects. So each brick, timber beam, or roofing slate the company can save represents a reduction in landfill and a step toward a circular economy.

Likewise, by recovering historical architectural elements, the company ensures this heritage is enjoyed by future generations. This approach preserves antique materials and provides contemporary builders with authentic materials that can’t easily be replicated by modern manufacturing techniques.

With this knowledge and extensive stockholding, Watling Reclamation works closely with local tradesmen to support the preservation of historical structures and promote sustainable building practices. The company also works with architects, builders, and designers to advise on the benefits and use of reclaimed materials within their specific projects.

The construction industry is one of the largest contributors to global waste and carbon emissions, and the company’s work addresses these challenges head-on. By salvaging materials that would otherwise be discarded, Watling Reclamation helps conserve natural resources and reduce the energy required to produce new building components. Moreover, the company’s process of sorting and grading reclaimed materials helps prepare them for reuse, extending their lifecycle and maximising their value.

For further information please visit watlingreclamation.co.uk