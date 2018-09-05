A Quaker school founded in 1823 in the centre of York by the Society of Friends – one of the boarding houses belonged to Quaker philanthropist Josiah Rowntree – it was fully co-ed by 1983. There’s still an atmosphere of peaceful reflection; an aim is to develop students ‘into genuinely good people’.

To that end, there’s much involvement with the local community through fundraising and visits to old-people’s homes and an emphasis on eco-friendly principles through BEAST (Bootham Environmental and Sustainability Team).

Music is strong: the senior choir was a finalist in the BBC Songs of Praise Choir of the Year competition, musicians have performed in the finals of the National Festival of Music for Youth and a pupil was named Cathcart Composer of the Year.