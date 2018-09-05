Campbell College is one of only two Category B schools (a grammar that’s retained its assets and autonomy) in Northern Ireland. It’s sited in 100 acres in east Belfast and named after the philanthropist Henry Campbell, whose bequest enabled it to start in 1894.

Offers a wide selection of subjects, including Chinese GCSE (the 150 boarders come from all over the world) and BTecs in hospitality and sport, as well as home economics for the first two years. Drama productions and media studies are shared with Strathearn Girls’. Rugby is the big thing (11 pitches) – the school has produced several international players, plus actor David Caves, Derek Bell of The Chieftains and Brexit advocator Tim Martin of Wetherspoons.