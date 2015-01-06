Sutton Valence School

One School, many journeys

No two children are exactly alike; they all have their individual talents, likes and dislikes. Sutton Valence recognises this and, from Nursery to Upper Sixth, offers an almost bespoke journey for each child, both academically and in those things that spark each child’s imagination. Somewhere in our education we need to learn focus, commitment, effort and self-discipline if we are to achieve and frequently this happens beyond the classroom.

With an ethos built on academic rigour, community, co-curricular involvement and leadership and service, whatever the school arena, Sutton Valence strives to add value to its pupils. A comprehensive monitoring and reporting programme keeps parents constantly in touch with their child’s progress, both academically and personally. As each little hurdle is met, the bar is gently raised to ensure that, whatever their ability, children are being stretched.

Academic ability is benchmarked by Durham University. The School uses this knowledge, behind the scenes, to constantly adjust targets for each individual child. So successful is this approach that by A level every child is almost guaranteed to get one half to a full grade better, per subject, than their initial prediction, provided they are prepared to work with us and to maximise their effort.

With a determinedly inclusive intake, A level results have been improving over the past seven years, to this year’s record. The number of A* to B grades over this period has risen by 75%. Every candidate passed their exams, with 70% of grades being A* to B and 89% A* to C. For the whole of our mixed-ability cohort, this is higher than many local grammar schools. Our grammar-equivalent group achieved 99% A* to B.

Results

A Level TY LY

Overall pass rate 100 98

% A* – B Grades 70 58

Grammar-equivalent set % of A* – B grades 99 99

% with three or more A* and A grades 14 12

% to Russell Group universities 40 40

GCSE

Overall pass rate 100 99.8%

% A* – C Grades 93 93

% A* – A Grades 42 44

Grammar-equivalent set % of A* and A grades 89 89

% with 7 or more A* and A grades 26 26

Community

But academic attainment alone does not make a child ready for university and beyond. Our community is structured in such a way as to create a caring environment where pupils can be challenged, where they can be given the confidence to be curious and above all where their contributions can be harnessed to the benefit of all. Every person is valued as an individual with their own distinct sense of worth and potential.

Based on a vertical house system, our pastoral care emphasises the importance of responsibility, leadership, kindness and friendship amongst our pupils. It is founded on the principles of trust, tolerance and openness. As such, we expect all at Sutton Valence to treat each other with respect, humanity and care. Consequently, people are obliged to recognise that our differences, our individuality, make us collectively stronger.

Boarding

Boarding (11-18) at Sutton Valence is a special, rewarding and life-changing experience. With a lively weekend activity programme, Saturday morning school (Years 9 – 13 only), followed by a suitably challenging fixture list, boarders are engaged throughout the week and form a strong core of our community.

Pupils benefit from two supervised prep sessions every weekday evening and unrivalled access to all School facilities until bedtime.

International boarders are a small, but diverse group, lending a blend of cultures and backgrounds to each of the three senior boarding houses (two for boys and one for girls). From Third to Fifth Forms (Years 9 – 11) most rooms are shared, but by Sixth Form pupils benefit from individual study bedrooms. The juniors (Years 7 and 8) live in a mixed house with fourteen beds; each shared room having its own en suite bathroom.

The majority of our UK boarders live within a 45 minute drive of the School. Our popular flexi boarding option allows those who board three nights or more to retain their room and alter the nights they board to fit in with family life, or the demands of their life at School.

Our close links to the Gurkha regiment in Maidstone brings a deep understanding of the needs and challenges that face military families. Exeats are scheduled only at appropriate times of the School year.

Co-curricular

It is our firm belief that the experiences and opportunities we offer outside of the classroom, to complement our academic lessons, allow all of our pupils the chance to learn through discovery and involvement.

Whether it be pursuing an Extended Project Qualification, being involved in the Young Enterprise scheme, building a car or a World War One replica plane, partaking in a Model United Nations event or preparing for a public debate, all require independent research that embeds good learning. Our co-curricular programme of sport, music, drama and activities builds self-esteem, allowing pupils to understand their strengths and weaknesses and that nothing is achieved without commitment and effort. Trips to the theatre, or to help in overseas charity work, being a member of a sports tour or undertaking a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expedition all educate through experience. Leading a team, coaching younger pupils or serving the local community allow pupils to discover humility, communication skills and more about themselves. At Sutton Valence, our Academic, Community, Co-curricular and Leadership & Service Journeys all exist to promote independent growth, experiences and thought and we expect all our students to show commitment to this area of School life.

Location

The School sits in an enviable position on a ridge above Sutton Valence village, surrounded by orchards and fields and overlooking the Weald of Kent. Mainline stations offering an hour’s travel to central London are five minutes away and Ashford International is twenty minutes. Gatwick and Heathrow airports are one hour and one and a half hours away by road, respectively.

Visiting

Our doors are always open. If you are unable to attend an Open Morning, the relevant Admissions contact will be only too happy to arrange a visit to either the Preparatory or the Senior School.

Open Mornings – Please check website for details

Senior: Saturday 16th May 2015

Prep: Friday 6th March 2015

Admissions contacts

Senior: Mrs Kathy Webster, 01622 845206 websterk@svs.org.uk

Prep: Mrs Anne Leckie, 01622 842117 leckiea@svs.org.uk

Fees

Senior

Senior Tuition – £6,435

Junior Tuition – Second Form – £5,600

Junior Tuition – First Form – £4,925

In addition to Tuition:

Senior Boarding – Full – £3,450

Senior Boarding – 5 nights per week – £2,840

Senior Boarding – 4 nights per week – £2,340

Senior Boarding – 3 nights per week – £1,820

Junior Boarding – Full – £2,810

Junior Boarding – 5 nights per week – £2,455

Junior Boarding – 4 nights per week – £2,100

Junior Boarding – 3 nights per week – £1,630

Occasional rate per night – senior – £47

Occasional rate per night – junior – £42

Lunch (Day and occasional boarders) – £258

Music Lessons (per 10 lessons) – £238

Extra Tuition (per hour) – £48

Prep

Years 5 and 6 – £4,095

Years 3 and 4 – £3,740

Years 1 and 2 – £3,340

Reception – £2,790

Kindergarten – full time – £2,670

Lunch – £233

Music Lessons (per 10 lessons) – £238

Extra Tuition (per hour) – £48