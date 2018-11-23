The utterly inessential shopping list: Christmas sushi, Shakespearean hand sanitiser and a lighter which will light any candle, any candle at all

Forget about the big things. You can keep the necessities. Don't tell us about the must-haves. Alexandra Fraser takes a look at a few little luxuries which, in a world too full of strife and woe, will help ease your way through life with a smile on your face.

As the Christmas adverts hit TV last weekend, I heard my boyfriend’s brother remark that ‘there are 12 days of Christmas and none of them are in November’.

I really hope he doesn’t read this.

Ho Ho Chococo (sorry)

The only complaint I’ve heard about these chocolates is that one can’t get them out of the boxes fast enough to satiate one’s craving for Christmas-themed confectionary. As the three tiered box is joyously referred to as a ‘cascade’, may I suggest forgoing formalities and simply pouring them down one’s gullet?

Chococo’s Christmas Selection Box, Cascade of 50 fresh Christmas Chocolates, for £45, www.chococo.co.uk.

Out, damned spot!

The National Theatre Gift Shop is a modern marvel, a treasure trove of things you would never dream that you could ever need (probably because, quite frankly, you don’t). On the other hand, I think this would make a great secret Santa present for your resident office thespian. We’ll be keeping ours next to the Country Life office cake shelf, accessible from my desk via a three-foot-deep grove that has somehow been worn into the floor over the last few months.

Lady Macbeth’s Hand Sanitiser for £8 from the National Theatre Bookshop, find it online at shop.nationaltheatre.org.uk.

I spy with my gilded eye

Don’t you hate it when you can’t see your yacht from your luxury hotel room in Saint Tropez / count all of your cars from your castle tower / see the revolutionaries, brandishing pitchforks, intent on breaking down your gates? Problem solved.

It even comes with a carrying strap for your butler’s convenience.

Swarovski Optik CL Companion NOMAD for £2,070, uk.swarovskioptik.com.

This. This is what I meant by treasure trove.

Just when you were putting down the chopsticks and swapping Sticks’n’Sushi for Steak&Co, The National Theatre find a way to work raw fish seamlessly back into Christmas and may I say, bravo.

This is so completely and utterly random that I’ve had no other choice than to fall completely and utterly in love with it. Truly. I don’t ask for an explanation. It shouldn’t exist, in a reasonable world it wouldn’t exist, my boss wishes it didn’t exist but it does and for that, I will be forever grateful.

Sushi Christmas Decoration for £16, shop.nationaltheatre.org.uk.

I keep my less-than £7 wine in the fridge and my more-than £7 wine hidden in my closet but that’s just me.

I know what you’re thinking. Finally. Finally a place with in London with elements of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors. Finally a place where I can keep up to 12 bottles of wine in a location far away from my own home. Finally a place where I can get order the house bubbly and be brought a bottle of Krug instead of some inferior brand, or even – shudder – Prosecco.

Oswald’s is a new club in London recently opened by Robin Birley and is dedicated to the ‘glorification of wine’. Although Birley is not yet sure how much he will be charging for membership, he is crystal clear on one thing: this club is for both men and women, and spouses can join members at the club for barely any extra. And speaking of bargains, the Krug comes in at £98 a pop – which is nearly £40 cheaper than they sell it in Waitrose.

Membership on application. www.oswaldsclub.com.

This little light of mine (which I will never own)

I can promise you, this will light any candle. Any candle you want lit, this will light it. Pinky promise.

The Wand brushed-gold candle lighter, £170, find at www.st-dupont.com.

If you purchased our entire shopping list this week, you would have spent £2,309 (plus the mysterious number of pounds required to be a member of Oswalds) and either a) have very eclectic taste or b) more money than sense. Actually, both. Definitely both.