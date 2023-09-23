The gardens of High Moss, Cumbria: A delight in the Lake District

Non Morris visits the gardens of High Moss, the home of Mr Peter Hughes QC and his wife, Christine, in Portinscale, Cumbria, and finds much-loved, historically fascinating garden which has been imaginatively brought back to life.

High Moss, an imposing white block of a house with a distinctive double gabled roof, looms splendidly at the very top of its steeply terraced garden. From the south-facing back of the house there are exhilarating 180˚ views out to craggy Grisedale Pike and Catbells. From the bottom of the garden it is a mere five minute walk to the gorgeous expanse of Derwentwater itself.

The key quality of an Arts & Crafts garden is its close relationship to the house. It feels fitting that as Peter Hughes QC and his wife Christine, both recently retired judges, began to unravel the history of their wonderfully situated home and breathe new life into its tired terraces, they became utterly bound up with the project. For Mr Hughes in particular, the challenge of restoring the garden has led to a Masters in Garden History and the Chairmanship of The Gardens Trust. This on top of ensuring that the garden itself is a comfortable and delightfully varied extension of an important and characterful house.

Work began on the four and a half acres of garden six months before the couple moved in in 2009. Whilst they were renovating the house and coming to terms with the way it is spread out on multiple levels to cope with the steepness of the site — ‘it’s all half landings’ explains Mrs Hughes — the couple were delighted that experienced local gardener Tom Attwood came to help them. The plan was to take note of existing plants, working outwards from the house. But it was not long before entire borders were completely stripped and replanted.

The garden which had been in the same family for 61 years had been maintained rather than gardened by a team of contract gardeners. The opening for more radical intervention came when a pair of cottages at the bottom of the garden were re-roofed just before the Hughes arrived. The only way for the builders to get to the cottages was to cut their way through a mass of overgrown rhododendrons.

As swathes of Rhododendron ponticum and gorse were removed, the challenge of planting replacements on this steep ground revealed itself. On the upper slopes nearest the house, there are banks baked by the sun, with thin, acidic, shaley soil. The Hughes’ created organically shaped beds, constantly mulched to improve growing conditions, and planted small azaleas and rhododendrons and spreading ground cover roses which are establishing well.

Lower down, the cleared beds which divide the terraces of the garden were filled with richly coloured species rhododendrons and flowering trees such as Cornus kousa var. chinensis and Cornus mas. Hydrangeas have become ‘invaluable’ for creating soft massed effects later in the season and everywhere at their feet, wonderfully healthy mounds of hosta.

Lower still, in the previously congested woodland, the mood changes completely. Here winding paths have been created to lead you past an enchanting Halesia or through a tunnel of ancient-looking rhododendrons which have had their crowns lifted to celebrate their gnarled trunks.

‘It’s magical to walk here when the ground is a carpet of magenta petals’ Christine tells me. Planting in this area is tough going. Mandy Caddy, who has gardened at High Moss for the past nine years, explains that that ‘the most useful tool here is a little hand mattock, the ground is so hard and full of tree roots’.

Beyond this feeling of gentle enrichment and replenishment, Peter confirms that ‘the infrastructure is almost entirely as it was originally in 1902’. At one end of the house the dilapidated conservatory was immaculately restored by Hartley Botanic and at the other, a sheltered loggia was released from an unsatisfactory sunroom: both confirm of course, the link between interior and garden. The long terrace is particularly charming with its own lookout bastion. It leads to the original steps stretching to the bottom of the garden and nestled between drystone walls and hedges of box and beech brimming with textured shady planting: delicate ferns, brunnera and Japanese anemones.

Mr Hughes has relished opportunities for creativity in faithful Arts & Crafts spirit. The diamond motif found in the decorative detail of the house is echoed in sensitively designed garden gates and even the kitchen garden has been laid out in a diamond formation.

Mrs Hughes is aware that her husband would love to create further garden rooms but for her, the spacious and deliciously empty Big Lawn – the former croquet lawn and tennis court – is crucial. It is a magnet for their grandchildren and often home to the Village Garden Party – a happy and timeless event, with generous space for picnics and childrens’ games.

The garden at High Moss has many different moods. It is small enough to feel intimate and large enough for a ‘proper walk’. During lockdown the Hughes had a picnic in a different part of the garden every day. It is a much-loved, historically fascinating garden which has been carefully and imaginatively brought back to life.

A brief history of High Moss

‘High Moss is one of the many successful little houses which have been built to Mr W.H Ward’s designs by Derwentwater’. This is how a Country Life article of 1913 entitle The Lesser Country Houses of To-day set the scene for this important Arts & Crafts summer house, which was built in the increasingly fashionable Lake District in 1901-2.

It was commissioned by John Stanwell Birkett, a successful London solicitor and National Trust Council member with an avid interest in the Arts & Crafts movement. High Moss was built for Birkett’s own use but his original plan was to develop a small estate of Arts & Crafts houses. The idea was never realised – perhaps because the busier south end of the Lake District around Windermere, was more easily accessible by train.

Architect William Henry Ward (1865-1924) was a protégé of Arthur Bloomfield and worked for the London firm George and Peto (the ‘Eton of architects’) before returning to the Lakes to work with Dan Gibson and then back to London to join Edwin Lutyens.

Gibson had worked briefly with Thomas Mawson (1861-1933), the prolific designer of gardens, whose 1900 The Art and Craft of Garden Making, defined the role of the landscape architect for the first time. Mawson believed that the design of a garden should closely relate to the architecture of the house. It should celebrate the natural character of the landscape, employ local materials and include vernacular details.

It seems certain that Ward and Mawson would have known each other. Indeed a beautifully rendered – if fanciful – perspective drawing of the garden at High Moss, by Ward, was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1902 and reproduced in 1908 by Mawson in the influential Studio Yearbook of Decorative Arts.

The drawing shows the handsome house, the terrace that runs along its south façade and the run of steps set at right angles – but completely ignores the steep slope that is key to the design of both house and garden. Mr Hughes is convinced that Ward’s love of French gardens and architecture influenced this delightful but impossible scheme, which is so different to the satisfyingly integrated and practical garden that was in fact implemented.