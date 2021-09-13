How the pandemic has changed how we think about our homes, to be discussed by Country Life and an expert panel at Focus/21

Country Life will be hosting < href="https://www.dcch.co.uk/focus/event/conversations-in-design-hosted-by-country-life-2/">a thought-provoking event called 'Design for the mind' at Focus/21 to examine how the pandemic changed our relationship with our homes.

On September 20–24, following a virtual launch on September 19, thousands of new designs will be unveiled at Focus/21.

As well as an opportunity to gain a privileged insight into the world of interior design, this inspiring event at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10, offers a chance to attend a programme of engaging panel discussions, including one hosted by Country Life on the psychology of interior design.

The pandemic changed the role that our homes play in our lives. They became places of sanctuary in an uncertain world, as well as offices, schools and places where we entertain, more out of necessity than choice.

In many instances, aspects of this new way of living look set to become permanent. It also appears to have changed our relationship with homes, emphasising the need for interior design to be more human-centric and raising all sorts of questions.

After the pandemic, are comfort and logistics more important than style? How does the human mind dictate the way we want to live? How rational are those choices? Or are they more influenced by our memories, emotions and basic human needs?

As part of the ‘Conversations in Design’ series, this discussion, held on September 22, at 3pm, will explore how professionals and non-professionals address the changing demands we make on our homes.

Three speakers with very different perspectives on interior design will explore how our relationship with our homes has evolved over the past two years. Felix Conran, designer and co-founder of Maker & Son, the highly innovative furniture manufacturer and retailer, together with the interior designers Bunny Turner and Guy Oliver, will discuss the subject with Country Life’s Executive Editor Giles Kime.

The event takes place on 22 September at 3pm and tickets cost £10; to book, visit the Eventbrite page for the discussion.