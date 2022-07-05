Camilla’s Country Life: A sneak peak at the behind-the-scenes television documentary about The Duchess of Cornwall’s Country Life guest-edit

Watch a trailer for the upcoming ITV documentary about The Duchess of Cornwall's guest-edited issue of Country Life, which comes out on 13 July 2022.

We’re thrilled and honoured that The Duchess of Cornwall has guest-edited the upcoming 13 July 2022 edition of Country Life.

During that process, a documentary crew followed The Duchess and the Country Life team to make an hour-long special about the making of the issue.

Here’s a sneak peak of the programme, called ‘Camilla’s Country Life’, which airs on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday July 13th.