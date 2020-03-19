The Queen’s message to the nation in the coronavirus crisis: ‘Our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one’

Her Majesty The Queen has posted a message to the British people as the country is gripped by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The message was posted on the Royal Family website and social media channels on Thursday afternoon, a day after the announcement that schools across the country will be closed at the end of this week.

More measures are certain to follow as the authorities seek to slow the spread of the illness, and Her Majesty both paid tribute to the work done so far and exhorted us all to continue to work together for the common good.

Here is the message in its entirety: