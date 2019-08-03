Curious Questions: What dog should Boris Johnson get as the new pet for No. 10 Downing Street?

Upon hearing that our new Prime Minister was considering introducing a canine companion to No. 10 Downing Street, we found ourselves pondering what breed of dog would be best suited to aid in the running of our great nation – and get along with Chief Mouser Larry. Here’s what we came up with.

If Country Life knows one thing, it’s our dog breeds. Besides the fact that we regularly have about eight different types of pup in all shapes and sizes running under our feet as we attempt to bring you your weekly dose of countryside cheer, we make it our business to know anything and everything about all creatures great and small.

Man’s Best Friend is among our favourites, even if they’re a little badly behaved sometimes (which is why we’re once again running our Britain’s Naughtiest Dog competition, click here to see how to enter your pooch and win them a spot on the cover of Country Life). We’ve extolled the virtues of Dachshunds, Tibetan terriers and talked about Labradors until the cows come home – quite literally.

Now, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to guess which of our country’s finest breeds will soon grace (and hopefully not disgrace) the doorstep of No. 10.

Old English Sheepdog

Shaggy hair that points in all directions and notoriously difficult to train as housepets. If Boris wants to have that whole ‘dogs and their owners’ vibe working then this is the way forward.

Shi Tzuh

Proud and arrogant, yet generally good natured and not constantly yapping in the manner of many other dogs their size — the perfect metaphor for post-Imperial Britain, in other words.

British bulldog

There is the whole Churchillian thing, of course, but these dogs have something else about them which just seems apt. Unaccountably charming despite the fact that every other dog in the park can run rings around them.

Siberian husky

From Balto, who saved the town of Nome, Alaska, from a deadly diphtheria outbreak in the 1920s, to today’s YouTube superstar, Mishka the Talking Dog, huskies are famous for achieving extraordinary feats. Might be useful to solve the Brexit conundrum…

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Let’s face it, 10 Downing Street is already home to Larry the Chief Mouser, so whichever dog comes to live at the prime ministerial abode must be good with cats. This very sociable breed, which excels at getting along with other animals, seems a perfect choice.

Yellow Labrador

Because no one can do anything insensible and drastic when an Andrex puppy is rolling around at their feet. Right?

Larry’s choice

Let’s face it, Larry isn’t going to take well to canine companionship. Best to let sleeping cats lie.