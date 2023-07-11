Six dog deals on Amazon Prime Day

Buying things for your dog from Amazon might seem a bit like buying a laptop from the local pet shop, but the inescapable mega-retailer has some decent offers. Here are a few we picked out that caught our eye.

If you’re still struggling with an ancient, corded hoover to pick up pet hair and other things, we can’t recommend cordless equivalents enough. Shark have an excellent reputation and this sort of model is exactly why: it’s cordless, it’s lightweight, has an attachment to pick up stubborn pet hair — and a five-year guarantee.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — £179.99, down from £379.99

Dog food from Amazon? Apparently so, and they have all sorts of brands on offer. This Forthglade 6kg (resealable, thankfully) mega-pack is just one of many options. Could be worth stocking up.

Forthglade Complete Natural Dry Dog — £26.99, down from £43.99

Got a dog who loves being outside in summer? That’s great, but beware that dogs, just like humans, can have too much sun — especially those that are light-coloured or have thin, patchy coats. This contraption — a sort of Bedouin tent erected over a raised dog bed — is an answer to that. And as well as being UV resistant it’s also waterproof, for when the heavens inevitably open just as the barbecue gets up to temperature.

PawHut Raised Dog Bed — £26.34, down from £38.99

Our dog training expert Ben Randall is a big fan of crate training for puppies — it might looks scary in full metal garb as above, but pop in some blankets (ideally ones that smell of your new pet’s mum) and a few toys and they’ll have a little space where they feel cosy and safe. This one is foldable, has two doors and a removable base tray.

Ellie-Bo puppy cage — £27.29, down from £45.25

If neither the tent nor the crate above feel right to you, then a traditional (well, apart from being plastic) dog kennel could be the answer.

Ferplast dog kennel — £66.99, down from £97.30

If you’ve got a dog who smashes through their food as if you’re about to swipe the bowl away at any second, this could help: the shapes in the food bowl make it trickier for them to get at everything, helping them eat more slowly. The clever design with water bowl also makes it far less likely that they’ll scatter food and water all across your kitchen floor.

Pecute slow eating dog bowl — £14.99, down from £22.99