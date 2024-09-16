Lucy Shepherd: Britain’s most intrepid young explorer on how she went from rural Suffolk to trekking the Amazon

Lucy Shepherd has spent the last 10 years adventuring through some of the most extraordinary landscapes in the world. She spoke to James Fisher about her life, her inspirations, her career to date and her latest expedition, through some of the most remote jungle in the Amazon.

The bushmaster snake is on the one hand, very polite: it announces its presence with a two-tone whistle.

On the other hand, however, it’s utterly merciless: a creature which will chase humans through the jungle, attack aggressively, and should it miss with its fangs will leap on to its intended prey and attempt to whip them in to submission.

This is just one of the extraordinary tales shared by Lucy Shepherd, the brilliant young explorer who has travelled through both the Antarctic and the Amazon. She joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about her life growing up in rural Suffolk, to the high-adrenaline life she now leads, blazing a trail through impenetrable jungle. You’ll like her.

Lucy’s latest exploits are the subject of an upcoming show on Channel 4 called Secret Amazon: Into the Wild, which is scheduled to air on October 7th at 10pm.

You can also catch up with Lucy on Instagram at @lucysheps

Episode credits