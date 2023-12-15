Naughty sheep, clever cows and a lifetime of farming: Rosamund Young on the Country Life Podcast

Listen to best-selling author Rosamund Young on the latest edition of the Country Life Podcast.
Rosamund Young, the best-selling author of The Secret Life of Cows, has been a farmer for almost half a century. She joined us at the Country Life podcast to talk about her animals, the farms she’s known, how the Cotswolds has changed in the years she’s called it home, and her beautiful new book, The Wisdom of Sheep.
You can read an exclusive extract from The Wisdom of Sheep on the Country Life website, you can read the full series of articles she wrote for Country Life here.
The Wisdom of Sheep & Other Animals: Observations from a Family Farm by Rosamund Young is published by Faber (£14.99 hardback).
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Interviewer: Toby Keel
Produced and edited by: Toby Keel
Music by: JuliusH
Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn
