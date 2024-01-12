Tom Kerridge: ‘Fish and chips on Brighton beach can be every bit as magical as a Michelin three-star restaurant’

Tom Kerridge, one of Britain's top chefs, is the guest on this week's Country Life podcast.

Tom Kerridge is one of Britain’s best-loved chefs. In 2005, after years spent working at some of finest restaurants in London and the Cotswolds under the likes of Gary Rhodes, he took over The Hand and Flowers pub in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

He quickly earned a Michelin star, a glowing reputation and a high profile which opened up opportunities in television, where he’s been a familiar sight for many years. His latest show, Tom Kerridge’s More Sunday Lunch, which appears on The Food Network from January 15, 2024.

Tom speaks to Country Life’s James Fisher about his life as a chef and restauranteur, but also shares his passionate views on farming, the countryside, and the restaurant industry as a whole.

Episode credits:

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Tom Kerridge

Producer and editor: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay

Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn