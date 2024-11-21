11 truly sensational properties across the world, from a Mallorcan mill to an Australian waterfall, including a beachfront villa for just £230,000

Glorious homes from the Bahamas to British Columbia, as seen in Country Life.

The ‘Castle on the Hill’, as this wonderful home is known, is described by the agents as ‘the pinnacle of Arizona luxury living’, with over 13,000 sq ft of space and a prime location looking out across Scottsdale.

It boasts a games room, bar, floating staircase, infinity pool, Italian chandelier… and a wine room which really has to be seen.

Recommended videos for you

Quite amazing.

For sale with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details for this property.

This 853-acre stretch of pristine wilderness is described by the agents as a ‘recreation mecca between Merritt and Princeton’.

There are lakes, mountains, rivers and woodland, plus a helipad for easy access, and a glorious timber lodge that can sleep 21 people.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. See more pictures and details for this property.

Quite astonishing value at this beachfront home on one of the prettiest islands in Greece.

Five bedrooms, plenty of living space, including a fine terrace, and just a short stroll from the beach.

For sale with Ploumis Sotiropoulos. See more pictures and details for this property.

Why buy a house when you can buy one of Australia’s prettiest waterfalls? Ginninderra Falls is on the market for the first time in 40 years.

There’s no house here, just 135 acres of totally unspoilt natural beauty, with rivers, mountains and several smaller cascades away from the main waterfall. Amazing — and yet it’s just half an hour from Canberra’s international airport.

For sale with Ray White. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of the largest homes in Vancouver is on the market in the shape of this six-bedroom home with more than 10,000sq ft of living space.

It’s located on SW Marine Drive in the south of the city, with easy access to the water, golf courses and the airport.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. See more pictures and details for this property.

Vilamoura’s beaches, golf and natural environment have made it an enormously popular place, both for holidaymakers and those wanting to buy a home.

A range of different apartments and villas are available, including The Nine, a series of very special, architect-designed homes in one of the resort’s prime spots.

For sale with Vilamoura World. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom home with 3,000 sq ft of living space that’s right on the beach in this wonderful, prestigious location.

With glass walls, vaulted ceilings and courtyards, agents call this house ‘the pinnacle of architect Harold Levitt’s career’.

For sale with Christie’s International Real Estate. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the town of Middleburg — dubbed the USA’s ‘Horse and Hunt Capital’ — is this four-bedroom family home in the Salamander Middleburg residential community.

This house is in a prime spot within the estate, backing on to a 200-acre conservation area that’s ‘an oasis of woodlands, streams, walking, riding, and biking trails’.

For sale with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details for this property.

Panoramic ocean views in the Albany residential community, with four bedrooms and nearly 7,000 sq ft of internal and external space.

There are 12ft ceilings, a master bedroom with an entire floor to itself, and a roof terrace with cantina and bar.

For sale with Christie’s International Real Estate. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 19th century mill that’s been converted into a gorgeous home in the south-east of the island of Mallorca.

It’s a three-bedroom home with pool, generous plot size, underfloor heating for the colder months and a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere thanks to the lovely old materials and techniques used throughout.

For sale with Engel & Völkers. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic, renovated home right on the canal in Old Fort Bay.

This is a true family home, with five bedrooms, indoor and outdoor living spaces and great views.

For sale with Christie’s International Real Estate. See more pictures and details for this property.

All prices correct in GBP at time of publication