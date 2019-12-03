A 17th century home sitting within its own perfectly-sized Peak District estate

A small estate in one of the most sought-after spots in the Peak District has come up for sale, at the heart of which is a house which oozes character from every brick.

How much land is too much land? The answer obviously depends on what you need it for. If you’re trying to grow fields of crops or graze hundreds of head of cattle then the more the better.

If, however, you’re looking for a place that gives a feeling of vast space all to yourself, but which doesn’t require you to drive for 20 minutes before you see another house, then you’ll want much less. And if this is the case for you then the 109 acres on offer in the shape of Barleyford might be just right; it’s currently for sale via the Alderley Edge branch of Jackon-Stops at £1.95m.

This manageable stretch of land sits towards the eastern edge of the Peak District not far from Macclesfield, from where a train can whisk you to London in two hours or Manchester in 22 minutes.

There is a mix of farmland, woodland and meadows running down to the River Dane, which offers superb brown trout fishing — not least in the 14 pools along this stretch.

The main house is pretty enough to look at from the outside, but it’s inside that it really fires the imagination., with agents Jackson-Stops describing it as ‘a magical, historic, Grade II Listed, 17th-century hall’.

A sitting room, utility and larder are all off one side of a long hallway, while on the other side is a large kitchen-breakfast room — complete with Aga — and a study, the two areas separated by original beams. There is also a wine cellar below stairs.

The hallway continues down to a dining hall with enormous inglenook fireplace, while a door at the other side of the room leads into a cosy drawing room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including a master that has an en-suite and a dressing room as well.

As well as the main house there are several large barns — including a 3,200 sq ft Dutch Barn — which offer all sorts of potential options to the enterprising, or else can be used for the farming element of this property.

Barleyford is for sale via the Alderley Edge branch of Jackon-Stops at £1.95m — see more details and pictures.