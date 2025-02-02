19 rural homes for sale, from £275,000 to £3.35 million, as seen in Country Life

Take a look at our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week.

A beautiful Grade II listed former coach house, now three dwellings, with generous gardens, perfect for multigenerational living or additional income.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

Not just a home, but a lifestyle business: this four-bedroom home comes with a string of cottages, lodges, barns and a caravan site. It’s a new life in the country set up and ready to go.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A five-bedroom Sussex farmhouse with pool, tennis court and much more, close to the town of Bilingshurst.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superb equestrian estate, with a 17th-century farmhouse, three original agricultural barns, two annexes, 20 stables and much more within its 26 acres.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and spacious three-bedroom detached cottage with views, located on the outskirts of Etwall.

For sale with Bennett Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

Goosemoor is a charming three-bedroom Grade II listed thatched cottage, set in a fine rural location close to the centre of Exeter.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A characterful two-bedroom cottage with a good-sized garden, perfect as a permanent home or holiday home/let.

For sale with Webbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

A rare chance to own a stunning four-bedroom detached cottage with stables, tack room, outbuildings and grazing land, set on just over 12 acres.

For sale with KMJ Property. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached character cottage with beams and log burner, located in a small hamlet with nearby pub and extensive countryside walks.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning conversion of a Dutch barn into a contemporary and spacious home with plenty of light, space and lovely views, in a village location.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

This unique Grade II listed cottage with three bedrooms and country-style kitchen, in the heart of a pretty village, about 5 miles from Winchester.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This wonderful family home offers traditional charm with modern living, situated in a small exclusive development in a beautiful village location.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A seven-bedroom converted Oasthouse with stunning landscaped gardens, outdoor pool and impressive annexe.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning four-bedroom barn style residence with accommodation extending to 3,246 sq ft.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Woodside offers substantial accommodation with four reception rooms, four bedrooms, landscaped garden, stables and paddock.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

Winches Lodge is a stunning five-bedroom family home boasting parquet flooring, a spacious kitchen/dining area and a vaulted ceiling drawing room.

For sale with Cassidy & Tate. See more pictures and details for this property.

A five-bedroom cottage which blends seamlessly with a contemporary barn conversion featuring a luxurious kitchen/dining room and cinema room.

For sale with Balfours. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant spacious character home set within large gardens of 1.475 acres, situated on a highly desirable road close to Oxted town and station.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious five-bedroom home arranged over three floors with Georgian-style features, situated in Quinton Place, Codford.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.