A charming rural idyll for sale tucked in a private hollow, just a stone’s throw from one of the best pubs in West Sussex

Nestled in a little hamlet in West Sussex is Sheps Hollow, an utterly delightful family home that looks as good as it sounds.

Sheps Hollow. Think of the name and see what sort of property springs to mind.

If you pictured an utterly charming, 17th century stone house under a pitched slate roof, surrounded by trees and lawned gardens with cosy interiors, then you’re probably not alone.

It’s one of those properties that lives completely up to its name, and its currently on the market via Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £1.5 million.

Located near to Haslemere, in the hamlet of Henley in West Sussex, Sheps Hollow is the ‘ultimate commutable, countryside hide-away’ according to the agents.

There are five bedrooms, an annexe, a ‘den’ and just over 1.2 acres of grounds that make this a comfortable but manageable home with great, flexible accommodation options.

Downstairs is a glorious country-style kitchen/breakfast with large Aga, tiled flooring and central island which flows into an oak framed garden room, making it the perfect adaptable space for entertaining larger numbers or cosy evenings in as a family.

There are five bedrooms upstairs, with the option of a guest bedroom also on the ground floor.

Further accommodation can be found tucked away in the garden, in the shape of a quaint little stone annexe and a timber-clad single-storey building known as the ‘den’, which provides a further double bedroom and comfortable living space with a wood burning stove.

The gardens are unsurprisingly just as idyllic and sweep all the way around the house. There are several outbuildings plus a terrace to the south of the property to make the most of sunny days.

Henley, West Sussex: What you need to know

Location: In West Sussex, just a few miles outside of Haslemere and within walking distance from one of the county’s best pubs: The Duke of Cumberland Arms.

Atmosphere: Charming, rural but close enough to larger towns for all the necessities — notably Haslemere, with its decent rail service to central London, and the small market towns of Midhurst and Petersfield. The perfect balance in our eyes.

Things to do: The area is known for its sporting facilities, from Polo at Cowdray Park, racing at Goodwood, numerous golf courses and sailing and water sports from Chichester Harbour.

Schools: Fernhurst Primary School and Easebourne C of E Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

