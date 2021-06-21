A derelict gem on Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula in need of complete renovation

The Cornish property market has, over the past year, over-taken London as the most searched for location to live, and as such, it can be difficult to find a property that meets all your requirements. That's why this rare opportunity is so exciting...

If you look past the peeling wall paper, lack of floor, dust, damp and pretty questionable velour curtains, you will see that Treleague Farm — a grade II listed farmhouse, thought to date back to the 16th century — is a diamond in the rough, and it’s currently on the market via Clive Pearce for offers over £500,000.

Located on the Lizard Peninsula on the South East Cornish coast near Helston, the manor farmhouse offers an amazing opportunity to create your own dream home in a county where property is rarer than gold dust.

Clive Pearce, from Clive Pearce, Truro says ‘while there is a great deal of work to be done, this largely blank canvas offers lots of potential for new owners to really transform the property into their very own piece of Cornish paradise surrounded by outdoor space galore.’

Unsurprisingly, the property-prices have sky-rocketed due to demand, and although half a million seems steep for a derelict farmhouse, it also comes with 2.68 acres of land beyond walled gardens, as well as a separate studio and partially converted annexe (and did we mention plenty of potential?)

Believed to have once been a monastery in the 1500’s, Treleague Farm in its current state offers a spacious (yet currently unliveable) family home.

Entering the house you approach a large hallway with stairs leading up to the first floor, a doorway leads into the large sitting room, and a separate door takes you into the utility and cloakroom. Also leading off from the entrance hallway is the kitchen come breakfast room, which opens up onto a secluded outdoor patio area.

Reached via the patio is a separate barn annexe which also has a kitchen/dining room, a sitting room and bathroom. Upstairs in the main part of the house are five well-sized bedrooms, a bathroom and separate shower room.

There is huge scope for those willing to take it on (and those who’s budget will allow) to transform this property into a really special home in an area of the UK that is becoming ever-more sought after.

Treleague Farm is currently on the market via Clive Pearce for offers over £500,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

St.Keverne: What you need to know

Location: Treleague is a small hamlet on the Lizard peninsula, located just 1.5 miles from St. Keverne and the coastal villages of Porthoustock and Porthkellis. The market town of Helston is approximately nine miles away. Flights from Newquay connect to London and Glasgow, whilst trains from Redruth and Truro also offer links to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: St. Keverne is a small village with a post office, two pubs, a church which dates from the 15th century and several small shops.

Things to do: The water off the Lizard Peninsula is known to be crystal clear and blue, and there are numerous beaches to enjoy, including Porthbeer Cove and Porthoustock beach that are perfect for a swim. This is also a beautiful stretch of the South West coast path that walkers of all abilities will enjoy. St Mawes Castle and Trebah Gardens are also well worth a visit.

Schools: St Keverne Community Primary School, Coverack Primary School and Manaccan Primary School are all rated as ‘good’ in ofsted reviews; and Mullion School, Helston Community College and Penryn College are all good, local secondary options.

See more property for sale in the area.