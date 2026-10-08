A Grade I-listed 'trophy property' in a charmed spot overlooking Ilkley Moor is in search of a new owner who can return it to glory

These are challenging times, especially when it comes to restoring a Grade I-listed building described by the selling agent as being ‘in need of extensive restoration and modernisation’. This is the case with Georgian, Grade I-listed Farfield Hall at Addingham, near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, which comes to the market for the first time in 35 years, at a guide price of £2.85 million through the Harrogate office of Carter Jonas.

Built in the early 18th century in the Yorkshire Baroque style, Farfield Hall stands in 6½ acres of landscaped grounds and woodland looking south over parkland towards Ilkley Moor. With the Dales on your doorstep, the thriving village of Addingham nearby, and local landmarks like Bolton Abbey a short drive, this is a lovely part of Yorkshire to be in.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

The setting, the space and the architecture are all in place, then — and despite the agent's warning about the work that must be done, there is no doubt that this is a place full of potential. It's 'an opportunity to acquire a genuine trophy property in a beautiful setting', as the listing puts it.

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(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

According to a Country Life article by Architectural Editor Lawrence Weaver (in February 1915, the design of Farfield Hall was planned by Richard Boyle, 3rd Earl of Burlington, widely known as the Architect Earl, and built to Burlington’s design for the widow of his friend George Myers, the steward of his Bolton Abbey estate.

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Weaver was writing a few years after the house was bought by George Douglas, founder of Bradfield Dyers Association, an international textile conglomerate. ‘The interior has some good features, notably the staircase… it is of interest to note that the staircase ceiling is of carved wood instead of plaster. The back of the house is very plain and includes some older work from the farm that stood originally on the site.'

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Much water has gone under the bridge since then but there's no doubt that Weaver, or the house's owner George Douglas, would recognise the place should they happen to walk in today. The staircase that Weaver admired, for example, is just as beautiful now as it was 111 years ago.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

'The recent alterations made by Mr Douglas were done in a wise and conservative spirit,' the article goes on, explaining that, the doorway on the south front was originally the main entrance and a drive led to it; but this side has now been terraced, and the subsidiary door on the east side was made the chief entrance — a practical change.'

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(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

At that time, 'the main hall became a morning room; the dining room became the drawing room, and vice versa. Otherwise the ground-floor was practically unchanged: and the alterations upstairs were only to provide necessary bathrooms, etc. '. The house's floor space was later extended to 14,215 sq ft with the addition of a huge Art Deco-era music room, big enough to host a grand ball.

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'In the gardens great improvements were made by garden designer Thomas Mawson,' Weaver continued.

'A new broad walk was made from the gate-piers westwards and took the place of a drive to the stable… the stable and outbuildings were completely remodelled internally.’ One of those, the Coach House, is listed Grade II in its own right.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Weaver's 1915 article went on to tell of many of the ups and downs of the house. Myers left a son who died young and unmarried and his daughter left no children at her death in 1742.

After passing through several hands, Farfield Hall was bought in 1805 by William, second son of John Cunliffe of Langbar and Addingham, and at the time of writing belonged to his great-nephew, Ellis Cunliffe Lister-Kay of Godmersham Park, Kent, who sold it in 1908 to Douglas.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

After the Second World War, Farfield Hall was taken over by the West Riding County Council as a home for the elderly before being sold in 1990 to the current owners, who ran a family business on the ground floor and adapted the upper floors for residential use.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Selling agent Tony Wright of Carter Jonas comments: ‘Farfield Hall offers a series of grand, perfectly proportioned rooms with a wealth of period panelling and plasterwork, with the neighbouring, Grade II-listed coach house an added bonus.’

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Farfield Hall is for sale through Carter Jonas at £2.85 million — see more details.