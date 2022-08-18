A spectacular 1,199 acre coastal estate in north Cornwall with a £15.75 million price tag

The Trevalga Estate is a jaw-dropping estate overlooking the coast, comprised of farms, houses and a stunning Manor House at the centre. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Today sees the launch in Country Life of the spectacular, 1,199-acre Trevalga estate on the north Cornwall coast between Boscastle and Tintagel, an area forever associated with the legend of King Arthur.

The sale is being handled on behalf of the trustees of the late Gerald Curgenven, last Lord of the Manor of Trevalga, by Penny Dart of Savills in Exeter and Alex Lawson in London, who quote a guide price of £15.75 million for the property as a whole.

The ancient Manor of Trevalga was given by William the Conqueror to Robert, Earl of Morton when he made him Earl of Cornwall in the 11th century. From the early 13th century until 1601, the manor was held by the Bassetts, before eventually passing to the Stephens family.

In 1889, the Trevalga estate was placed in a trust for the Stephens family and continued in their ownership until 1933, when Mrs E. G. Stephens died, with no beneficiary to inherit.

In September 1934, the trustees sold the manor, comprising 12 houses, seven farms and some 845 acres of land to Gerald Curgenven, who subsequently acquired nearby Trehane Farm, Cardew Farm and Treweens Farm, thereby increasing the size of the estate to just short of 1,200 acres.

Since Mr Curgenven’s death in 1959, the estate has been managed by his trustees, who have authorised the sale in the hope that the estate will be bought as a whole by another committed long-term owner who will appreciate its unique appeal.

The estate centres on the village of Trevalga, which looks out to sea, westwards towards Pentire Point and north-eastwards to Hartland Point; most of the land is ring-fenced, running inland for about two miles. It comes with frontage to a mile or so of coastline and a few small rocky islands, including Long Island and Short Island.

Broadly speaking, it comprises a 340-acre commercial and residential farm let on a Farm Business Tenancy until September 28, 2031; four farms let on Agricultural Holdings Act (AHA) 1986 tenancies; further land and buildings let on AHA tenancies; and 16 houses and cottages, of which 12 are let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies (AST), two on regulated tenancies and two with vacant possession. Further details of the various tenancies are available from the agents on request.

Trevalga’s flagship is the combined, 340-acre Reddivallen and Cardew farms, which form the southernmost part of the estate and are currently run as one diverse, organic, arable and grassland unit with a Grade II*-listed four-bedroom farmhouse, a second four-bedroom farmhouse with wonderful coastal views, a converted barn providing holiday B&B accommodation and an extensive range of modern farm buildings.

Of the four let farms, Treforda Farm is a 199-acre, mixed arable and livestock unit situated on the southern side of the estate, with a Grade II-listed 16th-century five-bedroom farmhouse and two separate farmyards.

Trehane Farm, to the east of Trevalga village is a 199-acre former dairy farm, now a mixed livestock and arable unit, with a pleasant farmhouse overlooking the village and coastline and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings, including stone barns with development potential.

Although let on separate tenancies, the 256-acre Trevalga Farm and 172-acre Churchtown Farm, both of which go down to the cliff edge, are run in conjunction with each other within a family partnership. The farmstead of Trevalga Farm, with its Grade II-listed farmhouse, adjoins that of Churchtown Farm next to the Church of St Petrocs, in the north-west corner of the village.

In addition to the farms, the Manor of Trevalga includes a residential portfolio of 16 houses and cottages located mainly in and around Trevalga village, producing a substantial rental income. The jewel in the crown is the Manor House, which sits in a dramatic clifftop setting, protected by woodland from the south and west winds, while enjoying unfettered views of the sea and coastline.

The sturdy stone-built house, which dates from the 19th century but is unlisted, stands in a little under 1½ acres of grounds half a mile from the village and offers some 2,600sq ft of accommodation on two floors, including an entrance hall, two reception rooms, office, kitchen, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. Currently let on an AST, ‘the Manor House presents a rare opportunity to create a wonderful family home,’ says selling agent Penny Dart.

The Trevalga Estate is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £15.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Boscastle: What you need to know

Location: North Cornwall coast in an AONB, in-between Tintagel (3.6 miles to the south) and Bude (15 miles to the north).

Atmosphere: Boscastle is known for its picturesque harbour with day-to-day amenities and good local pubs.

Things to do: This section of North Cornwall’s coastline is truly spectacular, drawing in crowds of visitors each year. Explore the coastal footpath that runs along this stretch of coast; Bossiney Cove Beach, and the ruins of Tintagel Castle, which can now be accessed via a new suspended footbridge. Crackington Haven is also situated close by, with a beautiful sandy beach, pub and cafe.

Schools: Boscastle Community Primary School and Otterham Community Primary School are both nearby.

See more property for sale in the area.