A chance to live on an island of your own, with a rent-free farmhouse – and get paid for the privilege

The tiny island of Lihou – a speck on the map just off the coast of Guernsey – is on the lookout for a new resident warden.

The 36-acre island of Lihou is an idyllic spot: wild, craggy and remote, it sits just off the western coast of Guernsey, accessible via a causeway that appears at low tide.

There are two buildings, one uninhabitable – a 12th century priory – and the other a farmhouse which comes with the job of warden of the island. And it is that job which now needs filling.

The present incumbent, Richard Curtis, took the job on 13 years ago when the Lihou Island Trust was formed in order to protect this wonderfully unspoilt spot. But at the age of 50, he and his family have now decided that it’s time to move on.

‘Emma [my wife] feels now is the right time for a new adventure,’ he told the Guernsey Press.

‘The children have left or are leaving for university, so now seemed like a new time to try something different. It will be good for the trust – a change of blood and fresh ideas.’

The farmhouse which comes with the job was originally built at the start of the 19th century, but had to be rebuilt from its ruins in 1952 since German soldiers stationed on Guernsey during the war had used it as target practice.

As well as a house, the job also comes with a company car – or rather a company tractor, since crossing the causeway in bad weather is a bit more than the usual 4×4 can handle.

The Lihou Charitable Trust isn’t in a rush to hire someone, instead being focused on making sure that they get the right person. ‘We want to find someone that will really want the job,’ Mr Curtis added.

‘We need to find the right person. Someone who wants to work with children, who can proactively work by themselves and who likes driving a tractor as their company car.’

Mr Curtis isn’t leaving straight away. The plan is for him to continue in the post until September 2019, and thus able to spend the first summer – during which the island receives a lot of school trips and tourists – working alongside the new warden.

No job advert has been posted yet, but anyone interested can call email Mr Curtis via info@lihouisland.com to find out more.