A dream-like village house in the heart of a village conservation area, with a fairytale garden and separate cottage

Gable Court sits in one of the prettiest villages in Dorset, and its an ideal family home for anyone wishing to escape to the West Country.

If you’re one of the many Country Life readers who dream of living in a stunning period village house in the West Country, now is the time to nip down the A30 to Sherborne in west Dorset.

Anthony Pears of Jackson-Stops in Sherborne quotes a guide price of £1.5m for Grade II-listed Gable Court, which stands proudly at the heart of Yetminster’s conservation area, its early-17th-century origin confirmed by a date stone of 1601 on the front façade.

Home to the current vendors since 1987, the house exudes a calm serenity throughout its 5,707sq ft of living space, which includes two main reception rooms, a conservatory, a kitchen/breakfast room, a playroom, six bedrooms and three bathrooms, with further accommodation available in a separate two-bedroom cottage.

A large stone mullioned window floods the entrance hall with natural light and the two main reception rooms, with their beamed ceilings, stone windows and beautiful fireplaces showcase the period features of the property.

A house perfect for entertaining, Gable Court sport a sizeable dining room and a playroom for even larger parties, with wide doors which open out into the spectacular garden.

Gable Court’s enchanting private grounds provide a spectacular setting for the house, with stone steps winding through lawned areas to the bottom of the garden, through which a river flows gently, and the many different garden ‘rooms’ offer a variety of places in which adults can sit and dream as children play.

The fairytale bridge stretching over the river makes the garden seem almost magical despite the fact that it sports many practical features, including a wood store, an outside bathroom, barns, storage buildings and a shed – as well as a large garage.

Within the grounds also sits the quaint two-bedroom cottage, offering the chance to be spare guest accommodation, a dedicated nanny flat or even a quiet B&B in the middle of the village’s conservation area.

Gable Court is on the market with Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £1.5 million. For more information and images, please click here.