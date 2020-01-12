Six splendidly isolated houses for sale across Britain, from £85,000 to £1 million

If you fancy getting away from it all — REALLY getting away from it all – our selection has spots across the country.

A grand, four-bedroom house in a beautiful location in Craster, a delightful fishing village in the Northumberland Coast AONB.

While the house looks old it was in fact only built in 2015, and enjoys lovely views while being just a few moments’ stroll from the sea.

The problem of what to do with a living when you’re based in the middle of nowhere is how to earn a living — but that’s not an issue at this six-bedroom house in Zennor, north Cornwall, which incorporates a café.

That said, permission is in place to turn this converted Methodist chapel back into a single dwelling.

A truly beautiful four-bedroom detached home in the wonderfully-quiet south-western corner of the Isle of Wight, a few miles from the National Trust property at Mottistone.

The beaches of Brook and Compton are just 600 metres away, miles of unspoilt sand where finding fossils is a regular delight. Inside, the house is a delight, and there’s also a converted barn ideal as guest accommodation or possibly for use as an Air BnB rental.

Along the way out to the western tip of Wales at Whitesands Bay you’ll find the village of Solva, where this three-bedroom detached house on the High Street is currently for sale.

The cathedral city of St David’s (which, with a population of 1,841, is by far the smallest in the UK) is not far away, and while the house itself has seen better days, it boasts fine proportions and stunning views.

Absurdly pretty, this cottage within the Sutton Hall Estate has two bedrooms, lovely gardens and huge charm.

It’s in a hamlet called Sutton — admittedly that doesn’t narrow things down, considering that’s Britain’s most common place name — close to Shottisham in the remote and isolated Suffolk Coast & Heaths AONB. Yet the station at Woodbridge is just 3 miles away — this is a get-away-from-it-all spot where you can get back to London in just over 90 minutes.

Okay, so it won’t win any architectural awards. But this three-bedroom bungalow in the village of Cross, near Port of Ness on the northern tip of the Isle of Lewis, must be the most remote house for sale in Britain right now.

The price reflects not just its remoteness, but also the fact that there is a lot of work to do — yet there’s plenty to like, including a large garden and a village location with easy access to post office, petrol station, shops and a bar/restaurant.

