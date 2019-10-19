An palatial 18th century mansion on the Solent, twice lavishly remodelled and sitting at the heart of a 405-acre riverside estate

In the wake of tragedy, Newton House comes to the market with all the comforts required by someone who lives their life in the fast lane.

Newton, and its more recent variation Newtown, provide England with its most common place name, but, clearly, there is nothing commonplace about a recent offering from Knight Frank’s country department Grade II*-listed, Newtown Park. A striking Palladian mansion at the heart of a 405-acre estate overlooking the Solent, it has come to the market with a guide price of ‘excess £10m’ following the untimely death of its owner in a helicopter crash in the US in January 2018.

‘his passion for speed helped him break records on land and water’

Newtown Park, near Lymington, was the Hampshire home of the late Charles Burnett III, the heir to an American fortune who lived life in the fast lane and entertained lavishly at Newtown Park. During his lifetime, his passion for speed helped him break records on land and water.

A keen military and aviation enthusiast, he bought and restored a nearby grass airstrip and hangars, once part of RAF Lymington, where he stored his collections of cars, tanks, planes and boats.

All is silence now at Newtown Park, except for the soft sounds of the cattle and horses that still graze the land. The house, built in 1790, restored and remodelled in 1960 and again – lavishly – in 2000, stands in solitary splendour at the end of a long, tree-lined drive. It boasts some 16,000sq ft of internal living space on three floors, with beautifully proportioned ground-floor reception rooms laid out for entertaining on a grand scale.

The first floor houses eight bedrooms, seven of which have bathrooms en suite. There are three more bedrooms on the second floor, where a staircase leads to a striking cupola/observatory with 360-degree views over the Solent and the surrounding estate.

Newtown Park Estate is on the market with Knight Frank for offers over £10 million. For more information and images, click here.