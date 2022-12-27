The gorgeous thatched cottage for sale that belonged to EH Shepard, the illustrator who created Winnie-the-Pooh

Dormers is a former home of E.H. Shepard, the cartoonist who worked with A. A. Milne to create the original Winnie-the-Pooh books.

When it comes to the ideal thatched cottage, Dormers — for sale at £1.6m — ticks all the boxes. Actual thatched dormers? Tick. Exposed beams inside and outside? Tick. Mullioned windows with casements? Tick.

What’s more, there is an illustrious former resident: Dormers is one of the former homes of E. H. Shepard, the famed illustrator who drawings brought Winnie-the-Pooh to life for generations of children. Shepard — who we named as one of the top 10 children’s illustrators a few years ago — was a Punch illustrator and cartoonist, before embarking, in 1924, on the collaboration with A. A. Milne which cemented his place in literary history. It was a collaboration that changed children’s literature: prior to Pooh, children’s books tended to be swathes of words with pictures plopped in here and there; but Shepard and Milne developed a strong working relationship (and friendship) which wove words and pictures together from the start.

Not that he was happy about it, apparently: cartoon historian Tim Benson says that Shepard grew to resent how his work on the bear overshadowed his pithier work as a political cartoonist.

Still, the combination of those Winnie-the-Pooh royalty cheques and living in a home like this must have softened the blow.

Dormers, which is listed Grade II and dates from the 15th century, has seen a wealth of original features retained and offers plenty of space as well as character.

There are six bedrooms and six acres of gardens and grounds, which include a tennis court, stables and swimming pool.

It’s also within easy reach of London. Dormers is situated on the outskirts of the village of Charlwood, just north of Crawley, with the many amenities that it provides — not least Gatwick Airport, which is very close by indeed.

Dormers is for sale via Hamptons at £1.6m — see more details and pictures.