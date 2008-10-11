Nothing ventured: The life-changing moments of adventure travel are closer than ever before

As more of us seek out holiday experiences and expeditions that transcend everyday life, adventure travel is having a moment. We’ve found three amazing challenges that, thanks to the host of benefits provided by The Platinum Card® from American Express®, will be easier to achieve than ever before.



Tackle one of Norway’s spectacular Fjordland trails

Norway has a wealth of distinctively beautiful trail-running and hiking spots — some of the best in the world, in fact — and the most spectacular has to be Trolltunga, which translates literally as ‘troll tongue’. The rock formation takes its name from Norse mythology and, according to modern science, was formed by a glacier in the last ice age, 10,000 years ago.

Hanging 2,300ft above the sapphire-blue waters of the lake, Ringedalsvatnet, it rises 3,600ft above sea level and is a must for intrepid hikers. If you plan on getting to the top, you’ll have to hike, run and scramble all the way up; the round trip from the trailhead in the nearby village of Skjeggedal is an energy-sapping 17 miles. However, the views, the sense of achievement and the photo opportunities are more than worth the effort.

You’ll want to arrive raring to go, so travel in comfort. Before boarding your flight, it would make perfect sense to settle into one of the 1,200 airport lounges available with The Platinum Card. Getting the right start is the best way to get the most out of an adventurous challenge like this.

Navigate continental Europe’s wild western coast

Familiar to most of us thanks to the Shipping Forecast, the Bay of Biscay is renowned for wild seas, beautiful scenery and wildlife such as whales and dolphins. Another World Adventures offers a 14-day trip aboard a 60ft yacht, which takes you from Brest to Galicia via the Bay of Biscay, starting with a few days cruising past the heather-covered cliffs and walled, medieval citadels of Brittany.

Previous sailing experience isn’t required, but you’ll learn how to crew over the first few days and will be expected to pitch in on a 72-hour crossing of the Bay on the way to Coruna, in northern Spain. Those who find their sea legs easily might even be able to pick up a Royal Yachting Association qualification during the trip.

After stopping in Coruna for paella and sangria, the voyage continues to Europe’s most westerly point, Cape Finisterre, where you’ll drop anchor and walk to the headland to watch the sun set on the Atlantic. To top it all off, why not take advantage of the peace of mind that comes with travel insurance covering activities such as skiing and scuba diving when booked with The Platinum Card.

Tour the Himalayas by motorbike

The sense of freedom you get from travelling on two wheels is utterly beguiling— add in a majestic landscape and it’s nothing short of magical. Whether it’s the 360° view, being exposed to the elements or the effortlessness with which you can take in the landscape, it’s a brilliant way to enjoy spectacular places.

And the perfect bike? That’s an easy call. Royal Enfield has British roots, but is now very much an Indian brand and a commitment to simple, robust engineering makes these bikes the best choice for the rugged roads of the Himalayan foothills. The company runs its own group rides, but it’s just as easy to travel independently and plot a route from Leh in the province of Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh, 500 miles south.

Following your own schedule allows you to stay wherever you like. With The Platinum Card, you can access hundreds of hotels around the world and take advantage of benefits including early check-in and a leisurely 4pm check-out. Little touches like these can make all the difference when you want to travel at your own pace.

