Website mazzullorusselllandscapedesign.com Email info@mazzullorussellandscapedesign.com Address 1-5 Dells Mews, Churton Place, London SW1V 2LW Social

Mazzullo + Russell Landscape Design specialises in creating beautiful landscapes, whether at home or abroad, for a wide range of clients from large country estates to chic urban spaces. None of our designs are ever the same or follow any particular fashion: all our projects are painstakingly crafted to suit the client, the place and the environment.

Designing landscapes is a long term process and we hope that our clients travel this journey with us from the first discussions to long past the initial completion of the project. Often we return time and time again to help clients develop their gardens and estates over many years – it is that long term trust and relationship that we seek, where all concerned flourish together.

Ethos

We are passionate about creating gardens that are not only superbly designed-often we design down to the closest paving joint-but also genuinely are about the places and people for who we design. In an era of global warming, sustainable design and planting for the future are important to us as is bringing life back to soils, the fauna and flora of a site but we do this whilst retaining a strong sense of design and underlaying purpose for each design decision. Above all, we hope our work is sustainable and environmentally friendly but above all beautiful whether in the simplicity of a contemporary design or the romanticism of an English country house design.

Emma has been a practising landscape architect for over 30 years working all over the world whilst Libby is both an RHS judge, Herbaceous Plant Committee member and Plant Trial member and a passionate plants-woman as well as landscape designer who gardens both in Somerset and in Greece and bring that wealth of knowledge to all the planting schemes for the practice.

Together they bring a wealth of experience to every project and head up a team of exciting young designers from their office in central London.

The practice prides itself on the quality of its designs and plantsmanship, whether contemporary or classical and on the fact that in their short seven years of being an independent practice, they have gained a reputation for not only being in the top 50 garden designers in the county according to House and Garden Magazine but also one of County Life’s top 100 place makers.

We have no specialisation – all we want is to be excited by the project and be able to bring something special to the site. Currently we are working on projects as diverse as a country estate in Somerset to a cutting edge contemporary house in Devon to a town house in Primrose Hill to a newly built house near Guildford along with projects all over the UK, in Jersey, Greece and Russia.

Libby also opens her garden at Bactombe House in Somerset for the National Garden Society and is custodian of Somerset wildlife meadows.